High School Baseball Showcase Presented by TaxSlayer Returns for 2026

Published on February 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets are excited to continue the longstanding partnership with TaxSlayer to host the SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase once again this spring. This annual showcase allows high schools from around the area the opportunity to play at the state-of-the-art SRP Park. We invite the community to come out and cheer on this great line-up of regional talent that sets the stage for GreenJackets Baseball returning to North Augusta on Tuesday, April 14th. This year's Showcase will have four matchups of high school talent from around the CSRA.

"We look forward to another great High School Baseball Showcase at SRP Park with TaxSlayer," stated GreenJackets General Manager, Brandon Greene. "We've got a strong line-up of schools taking the field and we hope to see the community come out and support the program. It's an amazing opportunity for these student-athletes and gears us up for another season of GreenJackets Baseball!"

2026 SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer Schedule:

Friday, February 27th - Augusta Christian School vs. Evans High School

Gates Open: 3:00

JV First Pitch: 3:30pm

Varsity First Pitch (approx.): 6:00pm

Purchase Tickets: https://mlb.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=56771&eventid=19487

Thursday, March 5th - Aquinas High School vs. Glasscock County High School

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Varsity First Pitch: 6:00pm

Purchase Tickets: https://mlb.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=56771&eventid=19481

Monday, March 16th - Augusta Eagles vs. GSCI

Gates Open: 6:00pm

Varsity First Pitch: 6:30pm

Purchase Tickets: https://mlb.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=56771&eventid=19477

Monday, March 30th - Greenbrier High School vs. Fox Creek High School

Gates Open: 3:30pm

JV First Pitch: 4:00pm

Varsity First Pitch (approx.): 6:00pm

Purchase Tickets: https://mlb.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=56771&eventid 426#

*Game times and schedules are subject to change, stay tuned to www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or social media channels for updates.

Tickets are on-sale now for all games and can be purchased online by visiting www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. Tickets are $10 (plus fees) per person, children 3 and under are free. Parking will be available in the Stadium Deck located across from SRP Park for an event rate of $6 per vehicle.

The GreenJackets will be selling concessions at all games, so fans can enjoy delicious ballpark fare during the showcases. For more information, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-9467.

If you are interested in learning more about getting your team to play in the SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase and join the waiting list for 2027 please contact Andrew Crawford at (803) 349-9467 or email acrawford@greenjacketsbaseball.com.







Carolina League Stories from February 3, 2026

High School Baseball Showcase Presented by TaxSlayer Returns for 2026 - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.