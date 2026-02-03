Delmarva Shorebirds Field Staff Announced for 2026 Season

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, have announced the coaching staff for the 2026 season of Shorebirds baseball led by new Manager, Adonis Smith! Joining Smith in his first season as Shorebirds skipper are some familiar faces including Casey Buckley, Maggie Hunt, and Will Reichel along with fellow newcomers Bailey Vuylsteke, Collin McBride, and Artiz Garcia Goñi.

Adonis Smith enters his first season as Manager of the Delmarva Shorebirds becoming the 19th Manager in Shorebirds history. Smith joins the Shorebirds after spending the 2025 season with the Aberdeen IronBirds, the former High-A Affiliate of the Orioles.

Entering his second season in the Orioles organization, Smith joined the Orioles organization after becoming the second manager in team history of the Trenton Thunder, the MLB Draft League team, in 2024. Prior to becoming a manager, Smith served as a hitting coach both for the Thunder in 2023 and his coaching debut in 2022 with the Williamsport Crosscutters.

Before jumping into the coaching ranks, Smith played as an infielder in Division 1 baseball for North Carolina State and North Carolina A&T. After his collegiate playing days, Smith played in the Frontier League, a Major League Baseball Professional Partner League, for 2 years splitting time among 3 different teams.

Bailey Vuylsteke enters his first season as the Pitching Coach of the Delmarva Shorebirds and his third season with the Orioles. Prior to the Shorebirds, Vuylsteke was a pitching coach for two seasons in the Dominican Summer League (DSL) before serving as a Pitching Coach in the Florida Coast League (FCL) in 2025. Prior to coaching, Vuylsteke pitched collegiately at Jefferson College in Hillsboro and Miami University (OH).

Entering his first season as the Hitting Coach of the Shorebirds is Collin McBride. McBride also enters his first season in the Orioles organization after previously spending 3 seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization and 1 season with the Texas Rangers as a member of the Down East Wood Ducks. A Waterloo, Wisconsin native, McBride is a graduate of Northwestern College where he played 3 seasons as an outfielder.

Aritz Garcia Goñi enters his first season in the Orioles organization and as the Shorebirds Fundamentals Coach. Garcia Goñi previously served as a Development Coach and Minor League Coach in the Milwaukee Brewers organization the past 2 seasons. Garcia Goñi resides in Spain and graduated with a Bachelors and Masters degree from the University of San Francisco.

Casey Buckley returns to the Shorebirds for his second season as the Development Coach. Prior to the Shorebirds, Buckley spent the previous seasons as a staff assistant and bullpen catcher. In his playing days, Buckley was a catcher at the University of Michigan where he was a team captain in his final two seasons.

Maggie Hunt returns for her third season on Delmarva and second season as the Shorebirds Athletic Trainer. Entering her fourth season as a member of the Orioles organization, Hunt first came to Delmarva in 2023 as an Assistant Athletic Trainer. From there, Hunt served as the Athletic Trainer in the FCL in 2024 and part of the 2025 season before being promoted to Delmarva in the middle of year. Hunt holds a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Methodist University and a Master of Science in Athletic Training from West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

Will Reichel returns to the Shorebirds coaching staff for his second season as the Strength & Conditioning Coach. Prior to Delmarva, Reichel served in the DSL with the Orioles in the same capacity. Reichel holds a Bachelor of Science from Pacific Lutheran University in Kinesiology & Exercise Science and a Masters of Science in Exercise Science from Springfield College.

"The 2026 season marks our 30th season on Delmarva and we are excited to welcome this new coaching staff led by Adonis to guide the way this year," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "The Orioles have been an instrumental partner for our organization and we are looking forward to working with this coaching staff to make the 2026 season a success on and off the field."

The home opener for the Shorebirds at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium is Tuesday, April 7 against the Augusta GreenJackets. For more information on the Shorebirds schedule, season tickets, and more please visit theshorebirds.com.







