Shorebirds Blank Hillcats to Even Series

Published on September 5, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (51-78, 24-39) evened their series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (69-59, 29-33) with a 6-0 shutout victory on Friday night.

The Shorebirds took an early lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Braylin Tavera that scored Wehiwa Aloy to make it 1-0 Delmarva.

In the third, a two-out error off the bat of Raylin Ramos allowed the Shorebirds to score as Ike Irish touched home on the play, making it 2-0.

Delmarva extended the lead to 4-0 in the fourth on a run-scoring groundout by Wehiwa Aloy, followed by an RBI double from Ike Irish.

In his final start of the season, Carson Dorsey spun another gem for the Shorebirds as he threw five shutout innings, striking out seven batters.

With the score still 4-0 in the eighth, the Shorebirds added two more runs on an RBI single by Cobb Hightower. Wehiwa Aloy followed him with his second double of the game for his second RBI, extending the lead to its largest at 6-0.

Javier Gonzalez handled the rest of the game on the mound by throwing four scoreless innings in his home debut, striking out six batters to secure Delmarva's fifth shutout win of the season as they won 6-0.

Carson Dorsey (2-2) earned his second straight win, while Javier Gonzalez (2) recorded his second save. Lynchburg starter Jervis Alfaro (4-5) was charged with the loss.

The Shorebirds try and claim the series lead on Saturday with Adrian Heredia toeing the rubber against Jacob Zibin for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







