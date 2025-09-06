Fireflies Top Pelicans 6-1 on Friday Night

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 6-1 on Friday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

In the fourth inning, Stone Russell hit a sacrifice fly to score Luke Nowak, and Milo Rushford singled to drive in Jose Cerice and Yandel Ricardo, giving the Columbia Fireflies (28-34, 64-64) a 3-0 lead.

In the seventh inning, a wild pitch by Charlie Hurley scored Brennon McNair, and Tyriq Kemp grounded out to plate Rushford, extending Columbia's lead to 5-0.

Kane Kepley singled to score Eli Lovich in the seventh inning, getting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (42-21, 67-60) on the board at 5-1.

Tyriq Kemp tripled to score Dionmy Salon in the ninth inning, finalizing the score at 6-1.

Jose Gutierrez (2-4) earned the win for the Fireflies, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, while Dash Albus and Augusto Mendieta combined for 4.0 innings, allowing one run.

Victor Zarraga (1-2) took the loss for the Pelicans, surrendering three runs in 5.0 innings, with Hurley and Mathew Peters conceding three more runs.

Alexey Lumpuy led the Pelicans, going 2-for-5 while Eli Lovich (2-for-3) and Kane Kepley (1-for-4, RBI) contributed. The Pelicans went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 runners on base, while the Fireflies went 1-for-7, leaving five.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Saturday, September 6th at 6:05 E.T. LHP Ethan Flanagan (5-1, 2.14) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Darwin Rodriguez (0-2, 5.91) for Columbia.







