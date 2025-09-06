Fireflies Top Pelicans 6-1 on Friday Night
Published on September 5, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 6-1 on Friday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.
In the fourth inning, Stone Russell hit a sacrifice fly to score Luke Nowak, and Milo Rushford singled to drive in Jose Cerice and Yandel Ricardo, giving the Columbia Fireflies (28-34, 64-64) a 3-0 lead.
In the seventh inning, a wild pitch by Charlie Hurley scored Brennon McNair, and Tyriq Kemp grounded out to plate Rushford, extending Columbia's lead to 5-0.
Kane Kepley singled to score Eli Lovich in the seventh inning, getting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (42-21, 67-60) on the board at 5-1.
Tyriq Kemp tripled to score Dionmy Salon in the ninth inning, finalizing the score at 6-1.
Jose Gutierrez (2-4) earned the win for the Fireflies, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, while Dash Albus and Augusto Mendieta combined for 4.0 innings, allowing one run.
Victor Zarraga (1-2) took the loss for the Pelicans, surrendering three runs in 5.0 innings, with Hurley and Mathew Peters conceding three more runs.
Alexey Lumpuy led the Pelicans, going 2-for-5 while Eli Lovich (2-for-3) and Kane Kepley (1-for-4, RBI) contributed. The Pelicans went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 runners on base, while the Fireflies went 1-for-7, leaving five.
The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Saturday, September 6th at 6:05 E.T. LHP Ethan Flanagan (5-1, 2.14) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Darwin Rodriguez (0-2, 5.91) for Columbia.
Carolina League Stories from September 5, 2025
- Hillcats to Face Fredericksburg in Carolina League Playoffs - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Mota's Walk-off Grand Slam Sends FredNats to 2025 Carolina League Playoffs - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Late Action Not Enough as RiverDogs Lose Sixth Straight - Charleston RiverDogs
- Eight Is Enough as Crawdads Take Down Charleston, 8-6 - Hickory Crawdads
- Fireflies Top Pelicans 6-1 on Friday Night - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Gutierrez Works Five Scoreless as Fireflies Cruise - Columbia Fireflies
- Shorebirds Blank Hillcats to Even Series - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Fredericksburg Clinches Division with Win over Mudcats - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies 2025 Playoff Preview - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.5 at Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies
- Cannon Ballers Announce 2026 Schedule of Games - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- BeerMongers Win on Final Thirsty Thursday of the Season, 7-2 - Salem Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.