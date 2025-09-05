BeerMongers Win on Final Thirsty Thursday of the Season, 7-2

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (54-73, 28-35), playing as the Salem BeerMongers for the final time in 2025, defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (68-61, 32-31) by a 7-2 score Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

After committing two costly errors the night prior, Salem's defense faltered again early. In the second inning, Alberto Hernandez reached on a miscue by shortstop Starlyn Nunez, and the Woodpeckers capitalized when a fielding error at first base by Frederik Jimenez brought home two runs to give Fayetteville a 2-0 advantage.

The Red Sox, however, began to flip the momentum in the third. With two outs, Yoeilin Cespedes and Natanael Yutenworked back-to-back walks, setting the stage for Jack Winnay. The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon delivered with a fly ball to left field that plated Cespedes and trimmed the deficit to 2-1.

In the fourth, Fayetteville threatened again with a leadoff double from Kyle Walker and two walks that loaded the bases for Ethan Frey. But Salem escaped unscathed in dramatic fashion. Frey lifted a fly ball to right, where Skylar King made the catch and then fired a perfect throw home to nail Walker at the plate. The double play ended the inning and kept it a one-run game.

That defensive gem ignited Salem's offense in the bottom half. Kleyver Salazar and Gerardo Rodriguez singled, Jimenez walked, and Nunez cashed in with a rocket to right-center for a go-ahead two-run double. Yuten added a sacrifice fly moments later, and Winnay followed with a line-drive double to right to score two more, completing a five-run inning and giving Salem a 6-2 lead.

Winnay finished 2-for-4 with a career-high three RBIs, while Yuten reached base three times, going 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBIs. Yuten's second RBI came in the sixth, when his sacrifice fly extended the advantage to 7-2.

On the mound, Jesus Travieso worked three innings in the start, allowing three hits and two unearned runs while striking out three in a no-decision. From there, the bullpen dominated. Calvin Bickerstaff, Eybersson Polanco, and Wuilliams Rodriguez combined for six hitless, scoreless innings to slam the door. Bickerstaff (3-5) earned the win with 2.1 frames of work, striking out one and allowing only a walk.

For Fayetteville, starter David Landeta (1-2) was tagged with the loss, surrendering seven hits and six runs (five earned) across 4.1 innings with four strikeouts.

The Red Sox bullpen, which entered play with the highest ERA in the Carolina League, was the story of the night-blanking the Woodpeckers over the final six frames to secure the BeerMongers' victory in the last Thirsty Thursday promotion of the year.

With the win, Salem now leads the series 2-1. The set continues Friday night at 6:35 p.m. when the Red Sox take the field as the Malmö Oat Milkers, Minor League Baseball's 121st team identity. Ben Hansen is scheduled to make the start for the Oat Milkers!







