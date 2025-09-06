Eight Is Enough as Crawdads Take Down Charleston, 8-6

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads scored four times in the eighth inning on Friday night and survived a late RiverDogs rally to claim an exciting 8-6 against Charleston at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads got going early on Friday, scoring twice in the first inning as Paulino Santana drove home the game's first run with an infield single that scored Yolfran Castillo. On the play, a throwing error plated Marcos Torres, giving Hickory a 2-0 lead.

After Charleston responded with a run in the second, the Crawdads stretched their advantage to 4-1 in the fourth with an RBI groundout from Juan Sulbaran that scored Santana. Luis Marquez scored on another throwing error from Charlestonn(66-62, 31-31), one of four defensive miscues on the night for the RiverDogs.

Yormy Nivar (1-3) was stellar in relief for the Crawdads this evening, tossing five innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit in his longest stint of the season. The right-hander struck out three Charleston hitters on his way to his first Hickory (68-60, 35-28) win of 2025.

In the eighth, Charleston scored twice to trim the lead to 4-3, when Hickory added some late-game fireworks of their own, to the delight of 2,684 fans on the final Friday night home game of the year.

Luis Marquez punched a single over the head of a drawn-in infield, scoring Braylin Morel and Hector Osorio, upping the Hickory lead to 6-3.

That made way for Esteban Mejia to provide the exclamation point.

Mejia sent a line drive to left field for a two-run shot that gave the 'Dads an 8-3 lead. The Burke County blast was his second of the series, giving him 35 RBI on the year.

Charleston made things tense in the ninth, scoring three times before William Privette came in to close out the contest for his fifth save of the season.

Andrew Lindsey suffered the loss for Charleston, pushing his record back to 0-2.

The win for Hickory is their third straight against Charleston, clinching their first series win against the RiverDogs in Carolina League play.

Santana, Marquez and Mejia each earned multi-hit games for Hickory, part of a nine-hit attack.

Tomorrow, Josh Owens gets the ball for the Crawdads against Jose Urbina for the RiverDogs at 7pm.







