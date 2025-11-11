2026 Game Times Set

Published on November 11, 2025

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have announced the tentative first pitch times for all 66 home games of the 2026 season.

Tuesday through Saturday games will begin at 7pm with Sundays starting at 2pm.

The game on Sunday, May 24th will have a 6:30pm start time as the team hosts a special Memorial Day firework show.

The Crawdads will host a concert on Saturday, July 25th and will have a 5pm first pitch with the to-be-announced concert to follow.

Three Education Day games are on the schedule with 11am games set for Wednesday, April 15th, Thursday, May 7th, and Wednesday, May 20th. The game prior to each Education Day game will have a 6pm start. Camp Day is scheduled for June 17th at 12:05pm.

A printable schedule with times can be found here. Game dates and times are subject to change.

Full and half season memberships are currently on sale as well as ticket books.

More ticketing information and the promotional schedule will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, contact Ashley Salinas at (828) 322-3000 or at asalinas@hickorycrawdads.com.







