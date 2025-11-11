Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on November 11, 2025







This past week Atlético Ottawa won its first Canadian Premier League Championship in blizzard conditions, Professional Women's Hockey League expansion teams in Seattle and Vancouver announced their nicknames, and the Carolina League's Salem Red Sox rebranded as the Salem RidgeYaks.

Highlights from this week come from the Canadian Premier League, United Soccer League Championship, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League One, MLS NEXT Pro, Professional Women's Hockey League, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Carolina League, Pioneer League, Coastal Plain League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League

Atlético Ottawa became Canadian Premier League Champions for the first time in club history. Atlético battled a blizzard in front of 13,132 local fans to come from behind and defeat Cavalry FC 2-1 in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) Final at TD Place. Two goals from star Mexican forward David Rodríguez - including an 'icicle kick' that has taken the global soccer community by storm - led Ottawa to the North Star Cup in one of the most unforgettable soccer matches in Canadian history. A thrilling end to a quintessentially Canadian soccer match, earning global attention. This victory also sees Atlético Ottawa qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Here are the highlights.

United Soccer League Championship

Local business leader and North Carolina FC Chairman Steve Malik announced that the club has submitted an application to join the United Soccer League's new Division One league. Malik, who also serves as chairman of the NC Courage, said the application begins a formal process that could bring top-level men's professional soccer to Raleigh, supported by a long-term stadium plan and strong market infrastructure. As a result, North Carolina FC will not compete in the USL Championship after the 2025 season, when the team's franchise agreement ends, and will focus on positioning the club for Division One. Raleigh has strong potential as a future top-tier market if it meets the league's professional standards that require a minimum 15,000-seat purpose-built soccer stadium. "This is a deeply difficult decision, one that comes after extensive thought and consideration of the future of professional soccer in our community, which has proven itself a major league sports market," said Malik. "I love North Carolina FC and have been incredibly proud to see this club succeed on the field and serve our community. I am as invested in this team emotionally as I am financially. "Right now, it's essential that we focus our immediate resources and energy on strengthening the foundation for professional soccer in Raleigh by continuing to invest in the Courage and resetting our men's strategy for the future. With the right infrastructure in place, Raleigh can become a world-class home for the sport for years to come.

Reaction to North Carolina FC not fielding a soccer team in 2026

After a scoreless first half North Carolina FC fell to Rhode Island FC 2-0 on the strength of a brace by Albert Dikwa in the United Soccer League Championship Eastern Conference Semifinals in front of 2,287 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Saturday evening, marking the last game NCFC will play in USL Championship.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that the club has parted ways with Sporting Director Stephen Hogan and Head Coach James Chambers, effective immediately. Both Stephen and James made meaningful contributions to the growth and success of the Switchbacks organization and the Colorado Springs community. Their leadership was instrumental in guiding the club to a win in the 2024 USL Championship Final.

USL Championship - All Goals of the Week: Conference Semifinals

Major League Soccer

Atlanta United announced it has named Gerardo "Tata" Martino as the club's head coach and signed the Argentine to a contract through the 2027 MLS season. Martino returns to Atlanta after he led the club to one of the league's greatest launches, culminating with an MLS Cup in 2018. His managerial career spans more than 25 years at both the club and international levels in South America, Europe and North America where he has won a total of 11 trophies. Martino will report to Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson. "We are thrilled to welcome Tata back to Atlanta United," said Arthur M. Blank, Owner and Chairman, Blank Family of Businesses. "Tata is an exceptional manager who set the standard for excellence within our club and helped establish our identity in Major League Soccer. Since then, he has continued to achieve success on the global stage. There is a lot of work to do for us to get back to championship form. This moment is not about revisiting the past but about looking ahead and building a new foundation while embracing the continuing evolution of what it takes to contend in MLS on a regular basis. Tata is a steward of our club's values with a proven leadership record, and he carries a championship mindset to everything he does. We are excited for the future of Atlanta United with Tata back at the helm."

Major League Soccer announced San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer as the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year. The award recognizes the most impactful player with prior professional experience and who made their MLS debut during the 2025 regular season. Dreyer was signed as the club's second Designated Player on a permanent transfer on January 22, 2025, going on to record a club-best 19 goals and 19 assists. The 27-year-old became the first player in club history to record at least 30 goal contributions and the eighth in MLS history. Dreyer's 38 goal contributions this season tied for the third-most in a season in MLS history (Carlos Vela with 49 in 2019 and Lionel Messi with 48 in 2025) and tied for the most by a first-year MLS player (Giovinco in 2015), making it an expansion club record.

Messi 5 GOALS in 3 GAMES Leads Inter Miami to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Semifinals!

National Women's Soccer League

The Portland Thorns announced today that Olivia Moultrie has agreed to a multi-year contract extension which will link the young U.S. Women's National Team midfielder with the Rose City through 2029. "Portland isn't just where I play, it's home," Moultrie said. "The community, fans, energy at Providence Park, it's all part of who I am now. To be able to keep representing this city means everything. From day one, this organization has believed in me and supported my development in ways I'll always be grateful for. I grew up in this league wearing Thorns colors and that's shaped me and my expectations. Top to bottom, this organization expects greatness and that's exactly where I want to be." Trailblazer, phenom, historic, and a relentless desire to succeed are just a few of the many phrases used to describe Moultrie's professional journey since she officially signed for Portland in 2021, at the time becoming the youngest NWSL player at 15 years old. Now 20, Moultrie - who paved the way for the influx of young talent now present in the NWSL -continues to raise the standard for success and exemplifies what it means to be a Thorn.

The signing comes in the midst of a breakout year for Olivia Moultrie, 20, the youngest player to join the NWSL.

United Soccer League One

Rodeo Soccer Club, in partnership with the United Soccer League (USL), announced that professional men's soccer is coming to Celina, Texas. Rodeo SC is slated to join USL League One in 2027, a growing league in the third tier of professional soccer. The club will serve as the professional affiliate of Texoma FC, which will compete in USL League Two in 2026, creating an interconnected pathway that extends from youth development through pre-professional and into the professional ranks. Since its founding in 2023, Texoma FC has fielded seven teams across four USL Youth boys' and girls' age groups, laying the foundation for that unified system. "Rodeo SC represents an exciting new chapter for the future of soccer in North Texas," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer. "Celina is undergoing significant growth, with the infrastructure, corporate presence, and population needed to support a professional club for years to come. Bringing both professional and pre-professional teams under one ecosystem creates a seamless player pathway and a strong foundation for soccer across the region.

Union Omaha announced that Vincenzo Candela has been officially named as the third head coach in club history. Candela took over as interim head coach on July 9th, following the transfer of former head coach Dominic Casciato to Tampa Bay Rowdies. A former USL League One Players' Shield winner with Richmond Kickers in 2022, Candela brought a players' eye to management and continuity in the locker room. Since his debut at the helm of the Owls, a gutsy and rain-soaked 2-1 win at Charlotte Independence, Candela led Union Omaha to a 10-4-5 record (win-loss-draw) in the USL League One regular season. That 1.84 points-per-game rate ranked second in the league over that time span, with the team catapulting off the bottom of the table and into playoffs on a scorching 12-match unbeaten streak from August 17th through the end of the regular season. "Vincenzo has been everything we look for in a Union Omaha coach," said sporting director Jamie Henderson. "He's earned the respect of the players with the way he leads on the field and the trust of the community with the way he carries himself off it. Under his guidance, the team has played an exciting, attacking brand of football, brave in possession, creative in the final third, and full of energy. The impact he's made in such a short time speaks for itself, and we're proud to have him continue leading this group into the next chapter."

USL League One - All Goals of the Week: Semi Finals

MLS NEXT Pro

Michael Bradley led Red Bulls II to their first MLS NEXT Pro title after a shootout win

HOCKEY

Professional Women's Hockey League

A major milestone in the continued growth of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) arrives today with the unveiling of the Seattle Torrent as the team's identity. The long-awaited brand reveal features a name and logo for the team, developed to reflect the pride, culture, and energy of Seattle, while connecting to the broader identity of the PWHL.

Torrent draws inspiration from the powerful waterways that shape and connect Washington's unique landscape, symbolizing the team's determination to carve its own path. The logo features an ¬ÅS" that serves as both a letterform for Seattle and a rush of water, its flowing curves mirroring river channels. The primary color palette of Slate Green and Blue - both Shadow and Glacier Blue - reflects the distinctive ways in which Seattle's waterways shape the region and pays tribute to Seattle's unique sports community. The leading colors are complemented by Foam, Haze Grey, and Basalt Black. "The Seattle Torrent identity is bold, distinctive, and true to who we are as a league," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "Rooted in its home, the team draws inspiration from the waterways that shape its landscape. We can't wait to see both expansion teams face off for the first time on Friday, Nov. 21, in what promises to be the start of an incredible Pacific Northwest rivalry.

PWHL reveals name of Seattle team

A major milestone for PWHL Vancouver in the continued growth of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) arrives today with the unveiling of the Vancouver Goldeneyes as the team's new identity. The long-awaited brand reveal features a name and logo, developed to reflect Vancouver's pride, culture, and energy, while connecting to the broader identity of the PWHL. The Goldeneyes identity is inspired by fiercely protective Common Goldeneye, a bird native to Vancouver's waterways, coastlines, and mountain vistas. Drawing inspiration from its speed, strength, and precision in flight, the Goldeneyes reflect Vancouver's indomitable and unified spirit as they soar to new heights. The team's logo, a bold golden eye encircled by wings and pointing to the Pacific Northwest, features a color palette of the team's primary colors, Pacific Blue, Coastal Cream, and Earthy Bronze, with hints of Sunset Gold and Sky Blue. "The Vancouver Goldeneyes are bold, distinctive, and true to who we are as a league," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "The identity is deeply connected to its home's characteristics, particularly Vancouver's abundance of unique wildlife. We can't wait to see both expansion teams face off for the first time on Friday, Nov. 21, in what promises to be the start of an incredible Pacific Northwest rivalry."

The Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent have been unveiled as the names of the newest additions to the Professional Women's Hockey League. Jessica Cheung explains the inspiration behind the Vancouver team's name.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced the return of the PWHL Takeover Tour for the 2025-26 season, which will expand to 16 neutral-site regular-season games that will be played outside the League's current complement of cities. Last season's Tour drew 123,601 fans with record-breaking crowds across nine games, sparking new fan engagement, and expanding the PWHL's reach beyond its home markets. This season's 16 games will be contested in 11 different locations spanning the United States and Canada. The PWHL will visit seven new cities, including Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, Washington, D.C. and Winnipeg, and will return to Denver, Detroit, Edmonton and Québec City. The Ilitch Sports + Entertainment owned Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which set a U.S. professional women's hockey attendance record of 14,288 and welcomed the one millionth fan in PWHL history on Mar. 16, 2025, will serve as a neutral-site host for the third straight season. For the first time, five PWHL Takeover Tour markets will host two games, including Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Edmonton and Halifax.

American Hockey League

The American Hockey League announced the four people selected for induction into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame as the Class of 2026. Honored by the AHL Hall of Fame Selection Committee as the latest group of enshrinees are Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young. The induction of the Class of 2026 will take place as part of the festivities at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be hosted by the Rockford IceHogs. The American Hockey League Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony is scheduled for February 11, 2026, at the Coronado Theatre in Rockford, Ill.

The Chicago Wolves hosted AEW Night, and the Wolves and Iowa Wild players gave the crowd a show as four different fights broke out on the ice throughout the game.

Western Hockey League

The Western Hockey League announced Brandon Wheat Kings forward Luke Mistelbacher has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 9. Mistelbacher, a 20-year-old product of Steinbach, Man., tallied nine points (5G-4A) and a plus-7 rating in three games as the Wheat Kings went 2-1-0-0 this past week.

Ontario Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks prospect AJ Spellacy gets his third of the year with a picture-perfect backhander for the Windsor Spitfires.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top 5 Plays of the Week

BASEBALL

Carolina League

Adventure has a new name in Southwest Virginia as the Salem Red Sox proudly unveiled their new identity, the Salem RidgeYaks, during a free community launch party Saturday evening at Carilion Clinic Field. The new name, look, and mascot celebrate the region's outdoor adventure, community pride and connection to the Blue Ridge Mountains. This rebrand marks the beginning of a new era of baseball in Salem, while honoring the team's history. Salem will remain the Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The design, colors, fonts, and symbols were thoughtfully created to embody Salem's heritage and heart. The yak personifies the strength, resilience, and hardworking spirit found both in our players and throughout the agricultural roots of Southwest Virginia. The mountain ranges and pine trees in the yak's hairline represent the Blue Ridge Mountains and landscapes that make up the backdrop of Salem Memorial Ballpark. The kayak, also known as a "yak," pays tribute to the popularity of outdoor recreation and the waterways throughout the region.

The Salem Red Sox Rebrand As The Salem RidgeYaks

Pioneer League

"Glow Riders" as name for Modesto's new baseball team. The name was among the nine finalists people were voting on for the new Pioneer League team.

Coastal Plain League

Following approvals by both Wake County and the Town of Zebulon, a new era of baseball is officially on deck at Five County Stadium. With the Carolina Mudcats relocating to Wilson, a new Coastal Plain League (CPL) franchise will call Zebulon home beginning in May 2026, and fans have the chance to make history by naming the team. Adding an international twist to this new era, the team will be formed through a partnership with Australia's Ozball, an organization that creates pathways by connecting Aussie athletes with U.S. colleges and professional opportunities, with players and coaches coming to Zebulon each summer to compete in the CPL. "This partnership brings an incredible mix of talent, culture, and excitement to our community," said CPL Commissioner Chip Allen. "Fans in the Triangle will have a chance to watch elite players from Australia represent their country while becoming part of our local baseball family. The CPL prides itself on its innovation, and this partnership with Australia's Ozball will make for a truly a one-of-a-kind experience." To celebrate this historic partnership and mark the start of the team's journey, fans are invited to participate in the "Name Your Team" contest - an opportunity to shape the identity of Zebulon's newest ballclub.

Now that the Carolina Mudcats are relocating to Wilson -- a new Coastal Plain League franchise will soon call Five County Stadium home. And fans have a chance to name the team.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

When the Olympic Games descend upon Los Angeles in the summer of 2028 (LA28), Canadian Football League (CFL) fans may see some familiar faces proudly sporting their home countries' colours in the quest for flag football Gold. The league's Board of Governors has unanimously approved participation in the event, paving the path for CFL players to be selected by each country's National Olympic Committees in partnership with their respective National Sport Federations. The approval permits the CFL to begin working with the CFL Players' Association, the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and the relevant Olympic authorities to implement rules governing the participation of CFL players at LA28. In addition to Canadians and Americans, the CFL currently features a total of 37 Global players from 16 countries. "Representing your country in best-on-best competition is a tremendous honour," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "Despite the Summer Olympics taking place during our season, the Board of Governors recognized the wealth of opportunities provided by competing on international sport's biggest stage - our incredible players will have a chance at a once-in-a-lifetime experience, they can showcase the best of the CFL for all the world to see and they can play a significant part in growing the game across Canada and around the world."

The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced that Ryan Dinwiddie has been named Head Coach and General Manager of the football club, signing a contract through the 2028 season. Additionally, Shawn Burke has signed an extension to remain with the organization as its Vice President of Football Operations through the 2028 season. "We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Dinwiddie to our organization as Head Coach and General Manager," said REDBLACKS President Adrian Sciarra. "Ryan is a proven winner, with a track record of developing players and leading successful teams. His vision, leadership and competitiveness make him the right person to partner with Shawn Burke in leading our football club." A native of Elk Grove, California, Dinwiddie spent the last five seasons as the Head Coach of the Toronto Argonauts (2021-25), holding a 51-35 record. Over his tenure, Dinwiddie led the Argonauts to two Grey Cup championships (2022, '24), four consecutive East Final appearances, an Argos franchise record 16-win-season (2023) and he was named the CFL's Coach of the Year in 2023.

The Ottawa Redblacks hire former CFL Coach of the Year Ryan Dinwiddie to lead the team as its new head coach and general manager. Dinwiddie, who won 2 Grey Cups with the Toronto Argonauts, pledges to build a consistent winner in Ottawa. CTV's Dylan Dyson reports.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Winnipeg Football Club (WFC) are proud to announce that the 112th Grey Cup, taking place Sunday, November 16 at Princess Auto Stadium, is officially sold out. Fans from across the country will pack the stands to witness the crowning of this year's CFL champion and to experience one of Canada's most iconic sporting events. This marks another milestone in what has already been a record-setting year for football in Manitoba, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers selling out every home game in 2025 and the 2025 Grey Cup Festival generating unprecedented demand. "Winnipeg fans have once again shown why our city is the heartbeat of Canadian football," said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "The energy, excitement, and support we've seen from fans across Canada have made this year's Grey Cup Festival one of the most anticipated in history. We can't wait to welcome everyone to Manitoba and showcase the passion that defines this community."

CFL Plays of the Week - Division Finals 2025

United Football League

What's REALLY Behind UFL's Shocking GM Fires? Some news and thoughts on a radical change for the UFL in 2026.

The Arena League

From Aldo's Pizza Pies - Midtown located near the team's new arena in Memphis, officials from The Arena League proudly announced today that Memphis, Tennessee has been awarded the first of it's three planned expansion teams for the 2026 season. The yet-to-be-named team will be playing home games at the Memphis Sports and Events Center. The group announced not only their arrival, but also plans to hire a local staff, involve local business leaders in the ownership group, the sale of season tickets, and even have the community name the team. This announcement comes after months of preparation for league operations, visits to explore communities and arenas all over the Midwest and Central portion of the US, and building relationships with key officials within Memphis. Led by league commissioner, Hall-of-Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown, the league will be announcing the addition of two other communities over the coming weeks to join both the five current teams and Memphis.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The WNBA Draft Lottery 2026 will be broadcast on Sunday, Nov. 23, on ESPN. ESPN will air the 30-minute, WNBA Draft Lottery Special at 6:30 p.m. ET with WNBA Head of League Operations Bethany Donaphin revealing the results of the Lottery during ESPN's coverage. This marks the 14th consecutive year that ESPN networks will present the WNBA Draft Lottery. The Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics, and Chicago Sky will take part in the 25th annual WNBA Draft Lottery. The 2026 WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 13, 2026. Lottery odds are based on the two-year (2024 and 2025) cumulative records of the five teams that did not make the playoffs in the most recent season. With a cumulative record of 19-65, the Wings will have the most assigned combinations (420 out of 1,000) and are guaranteed at least the third pick. As the result of a prior trade between Minnesota and Chicago (23-61), the Lynx possess the Sky's first round pick and will have 261 chances out of 1,000 to win the top pick. Seattle, which owns the Los Angeles Sparks' (29-55) first round pick by virtue of a January 2024 trade, has the third-most chances (167).

The Toronto Tempo announced the hiring of Sandy Brondello as the team's first Head Coach, bringing one of the most accomplished and respected basketball minds to lead Canada's first WNBA franchise. A two-time WNBA Champion (2014, 2024) and WNBA Coach of the Year, Brondello joins the Tempo following a decade of success as Head Coach of the New York Liberty (2022-2025) and the Phoenix Mercury (2014-2021). Over that span, she guided her teams to four WNBA Finals appearances and became one of only two coaches in league history to capture championships with multiple franchises. Brondello currently ranks sixth all-time in both career wins and games coached in the WNBA, and second all-time in playoff victories. "It's an incredible honour to be part of this historic moment for basketball in Canada," said Sandy Brondello, Head Coach, Toronto Tempo. "From my first conversations with the Tempo organization, it was clear we share the same vision: to build a world-class franchise that competes at the highest level, to create a strong and dynamic culture, and to root everything we do in clear and consistent values. This is a place that's serious about doing things the right way - about excellence, about people, about community - and that's exactly the kind of environment every coach wants to be part of.

Toronto Tempo general manager Monica Wright Rogers introduced Sandy Brondello as the team's first head coach ahead of the 2026 season where the team will make WNBA history by becoming the first franchise outside of the United States to play in the league.

NBA G League

Daishen Nix Erupted for CAREER-HIGH 45 PTS in Rio Grand Valley Vipers' Season Opener!

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced the third wave of its NLL UnBOXed™ grassroots initiative, adding 12 new communities across the United States and Canada. With these additions, the League's total activation footprint - including its 14 professional franchises - now spans 48 communities, representing the largest coordinated effort to grow lacrosse participation in North America. The new NLL UnBOXed communities, each with their own distinctive, locally inspired team name and logo, include: Arizona Gilazillas, Austin Vibes, Cincinnati Hammies, Detroit Drift, District Cherries (Washington, DC), Jacksonville Swamp Pups, Long Island Moon Jellies, Milwaukee Steel Steeds, Raleigh Rascals, Saint John Skippers, San Francisco Gold, and Winnipeg Frostbite. "Every community that picks up a stick helps shape the future of the game," said Dennis Bruzzi, Manager, Grassroots Operations for the NLL. "The true growth of lacrosse starts with teachers, coaches, parents, and kids who bring it to life. NLL UnBOXed connects those communities to the broader lacrosse world, creating opportunities that inspire the next generation to dream bigger and play with purpose."

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Up until just days ago, the Utah Warriors were committed and on track to participate in the 2026 Major League Rugby season. Unfortunately, things changed quickly in the past week. As of this morning, we have informed Major League Rugby that we will not participate in 2026 and are suspending club operations. In the coming days, we will share how our support for the game will continue and how you can support the incredible rugby community that will carry on the rich and storied legacy of rugby in Utah.

Major League Volleyball

Scripps Sports has formed an exclusive broadcast partnership with Major League Volleyball (MLV) to bring the league's championship to ION, The E.W. Scripps Company's national sports and entertainment network that reaches every U.S. TV household over-the-air and on all major pay TV and connected TV/FAST services. ION will carry the MLV's two semifinal matches live on Thursday, May 7, 2026, as well as the championship on Saturday, May 9, with the host city to be announced. "Volleyball is exploding in popularity worldwide, and MLV is driving the future of professional women's volleyball in the U.S.," said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. "Bringing the 2026 MLV Championship to our national audience is exactly what Scripps Sports is built for - showcasing elite women athletes and their sports that inspire millions of fans."

The next generation of Major League Volleyball stars will be selected live on Roku Sports Channel, with the FAST channel announced as the home of the 2025 MLV Draft. The start time of the draft has also been confirmed at Noon ET on Monday, November 24. The selection order for the draft has been previously announced, with the Dallas Pulse - the league's newest squad - picking No. 1 overall to begin its first Major League Volleyball season. Each team will have a selection in each round based on regular season records during the 2025 season, unless there has been a trade between teams. The program will be hosted by Olympian Holly McPeak and former Florida State beach volleyball standout Madison Fitzpatrick for the second consecutive season. Teams will have up to eight minutes to make each selection.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The 2026 Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) Championship Weekend presented will be held at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, WI on August 28-29. The ¬ÅCapital City of Ultimate" will host the sport's biggest event for the second consecutive season and fifth time overall. Each division champion out of the East, South, Central, and West will again advance to the ¬Åfinal four" event at the historic venue in the heart of downtown Madison in late summer, competing in two semifinals on Friday and the title game on Saturday night. ¬ÅThe 2025 event was the best in league history," said UFA CEO & Commissioner Tim DeByl. ¬ÅThe play on the field was the strongest competition ever, but off the field, we felt this incredible energy from the fans throughout the weekend. Breese is a special neighborhood stadium experience, and the UFA showcases the best frisbee in the world. It's the ultimate party!"

Two-time MVP and perennial All-UFA selection Jeff Babbitt had another monster season in 2025 with the Boston Glory, winning his fourth professional title.







