Utah Warriors Suspend Operations

Published on November 4, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Utah Warriors News Release







Up until just days ago, the Utah Warriors were committed and on track to participate in the 2026 Major League Rugby season. Unfortunately, things changed quickly in the past week.

As of this morning, we have informed Major League Rugby that we will not participate in 2026 and are suspending club operations.

For our season ticket holders, your tickets will be refunded in the coming days. We are actively working with SeatGeek to have this completed within a week back to your card. If you don't see that, please don't hesitate to reach out to us on our box office line: 801-477-7652 or via email at ticketing@warriorsrugby.com.

In the coming days, we will share how our support for the game will continue and how you can support the incredible rugby community that will carry on the rich and storied legacy of rugby in Utah.







Major League Rugby Stories from November 4, 2025

Utah Warriors Suspend Operations - Utah Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.