Former Maori All Black Robbie Abel, Named Head Coach of Utah Warriors

HERRIMAN, UT - The Utah Warriors Rugby organization is proud to announce that Robbie Abel has been named Head Coach, effective July 1, 2025, following the conclusion of the 2025 MLR season.

Abel has served as the Warriors' Forwards Coach and Pathway Manager since 2022, playing a central role in the team's evolution into a playoff contender and Western Conference leader. He brings a proven combination of professional playing pedigree and coaching leadership.

A former professional player and front-rower, Abel's career included time with the Brumbies, Rebels, and Waratahs in Super Rugby, as well as international representation with the New Zealand Māori All Blacks. Abel's coaching experience before the Warriors includes Ã¢ÂÂ Auckland Rugby set piece resource coach, Waitemata Forwards coach and Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Newington College scrum coach.

Since joining the Warriors, Abel has been instrumental in shaping the team's forward pack and building a strong locker room culture. He now stands as the longest serving member of the club's coaching staff with 66 appearances.

"I feel very blessed to be able to continue to coach the Utah Warriors in this new capacity," said Abel. "Coops has been a tremendous mentor for me and a huge support in my career, and as such I'm excited to build on the foundation that's been established as we look ahead to 2026 and beyond."

Wayne Tarawhiti, Director of Rugby for the Utah Warriors, expressed full confidence in Abel's promotion.

"Robbie's strong commitment to the Utah Warriors Core Values and his application to the game of rugby has been instrumental in his successful appointment," Tarawhiti said, "Robbie is well respected amongst players and coaches in the MLR and has been a significant contributor to the growth of the game here in Utah through his community development work. The Warriors are in very good hands moving into the future."

Warriors CEO Kimball Kjar added that Abel's appointment represents a clear investment in leadership continuity and long-term culture building as the Utah Warriors look to build on the momentum of their 2025 campaign.

"All successful organizations have clear cultures and expectations," Kjar said, "We've done a lot of work over the years in developing those areas, and we've seen some big steps forward in that direction this past season. Having someone like Robbie, who has been a vital part of that positive and winning culture, step into the head coach role provides a seamless and positive transition for this team and our staff."

Coach Abel takes over the Utah Warriors team that landed as #1 in the MLR regular season standings, finishing the 2025 season in the MLR Western Conference Final before losing. The Warriors' success was fueled by the league's top try scorer, Joe Mano, and the league's top tackler, Frank Lochore.

Abel said he's looking forward to the challenge of continuing the Utah Warriors' success heading into the 2026 season.

"I'm immensely proud of what our group has been able to accomplish so far," Coach Abel said, "We've learnt and grown together through honest hard work, and it's been great to see the rewards of that throughout the season. Losing in the Western Conference final hurt. A lot. But I feel our team is hungry and committed to getting better. And that for me is really exciting."

With the conclusion of the 2025 MLR and Utah Warriors' season, Abel and his staff will begin reviewing the previous season and planning for 2026, including player re-signings and recruitment.

