The Return of Lance Williams

June 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Utah Warriors News Release







The Utah Warriors are benefitting from the return of Lance Williams.

After a short time away, battling for the USA Eagles 7s Rugby club, Williams returned to the Warriors midseason and has since added significantly to the team's overall success.

"He's been fantastic," said Warriors Coach Greg Cooper. "Lance came in with no expectations, and we didn't give him any expectations or promises...and he's been absolutely superb. He's been a good team man and when he hasn't been selected to be on the starting team he just accepts it. I can't speak highly enough of Lance Williams. He's been tremendous."

Williams is certain to play a key role for the Warriors as they embark on their first postseason berth since 2021 as the overall No. 1 seed in the Major League Rugby Competition.

A fan favorite since joining with the Warriors in 2018, Williams racked up over 5,000 minutes of play, 18 tries and 90 total points for the first four seasons of the organization. But more important than the numbers was his overall influence, taking on the role of a team leader with his fiery and superior play which made him a fan favorite.

Despite all his success with the Warriors, Williams opted for an opportunity to play internationally for the USA 7s team following the 2022 season, however - an experience he relished.

"I loved the opportunity I had to represent my country and travel to places all around the world," Williams said. "But the new coach wanted to go a different direction, and after some tough conversations, we determined I'd move on to something else."

Williams put his name out there to join several MLR franchises, but Utah was always his first choice.

"Utah is my second home and where I was able to make a name for myself playing rugby," said the native Hawaiian who played football for the University of Hawaii before switching to play rugby. "I love this state and I love the Warriors. I'm truly blessed that the front office opened up the front doors and allowed me to return."

Williams' return didn't necessarily entail picking up where he left off, however. Indeed the Warriors were employing a lineup that was rolling through the competition at the time of Williams return, with Cooper making it clear that any role he'd assume on the team would have to be earned.

"He was direct about everything and I told him that I wasn't coming in to flex my chest and that I wanted to come in and support the boys with whatever they needed," Williams related. "You never know with rugby who is going to go down with injury or prove too sore to play. It's a long 16-week season and it's a very physical league. So I knew my opportunity may come if I just stuck with it. But no, I had no expectations and I truly just wanted to help out wherever I could."

Williams' opportunity came about during Utah's so-called 'Storm week' back in early April where the team was tasked to play three matches in just eight days. Bodies were banged up, with Williams ready for the call, assuming his flanker position and assuming much of the same form and influence he showed during his first four seasons.

"I put in the work," Williams said. "I trained my body the right way knowing that it's a different type of game in the MLR. I got my chance during storm week and I guess I performed well enough because I've been able to play a lot since then. I'm just grateful for any opportunity to help this great organization that I love."

The opportunity for the Warriors has perhaps never been greater than it is currently. On Saturday they'll host the Seattle Seawolves in the first round of the MLR playoffs, playing in front of their home crowd in what has become the competition's best home field environment.

"I can't wait to get out there and play, and give it my all for our great fans," Williams said. "Whatever role I have, I'm ready to give it my all. I love our fans. I love this state and I love the Warriors. It's great to be back."







