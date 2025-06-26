Greg Cooper to Depart Utah Warrior Following Transformative Three-Year Tenure

June 26, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

HERRIMAN, UT - The Utah Warriors Rugby organization today announced that Head Coach Greg Cooper has stepped down as head coach of the team and will pursue coaching opportunities elsewhere.

Coach Cooper's departure marks the end of a defining chapter in the Warriors' history. When he arrived in 2022, the franchise was coming off a 5-11 campaign, facing questions about its identity and direction. Over the course of the following three seasons, Cooper engineered one of the most impressive turnarounds in MLR, compiling a 27-23 overall record, transforming the Warriors into a disciplined, hard-nosed contender, and guiding the team to a first-place finish in the Western Conference in 2025.

The Warriors reached the Western Conference Final this season after a thrilling playoff victory in the Conference Semifinals against two-time MLR champions the Seattle Seawolves, ultimately falling at home in the Conference Final to the Houston Sabercats this past weekend. Though the loss marked the end of their postseason run, the team's progress under Cooper's leadership cemented its place among the league's elite.

Cooper's legacy in Utah is defined not only by wins and standings but by the culture he built. Known for his tactical intelligence, attention to detail, and ability to develop both young and veteran players, Cooper helped establish a professional standard that will shape the organization for years to come.

"It has been an honor to lead the Utah Warriors," Cooper said, "This club, this community, and these players have given me so much, and I'll carry that with me as I begin my next chapter. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and confident the foundation is strong for what's to come."

Before joining the Warriors, Cooper had a long and decorated international coaching career, including stints with Mitsubishi DynaBoars (Japan), Stade Français (France), and the Highlanders and Otago Rugby Union (New Zealand). As a player, he earned seven caps for the New Zealand All Blacks, representing one of the most storied rugby traditions in the world.

Kimball Kjar, CEO of the Utah Warriors, praised Cooper's tenure with the Warriors, "Greg's leadership and experience have been invaluable not just in terms of results, but in the lasting impact he's had on our entire organization. We thank him sincerely and wish him and his family all the best in this next chapter."

The Utah Warriors have already confirmed the appointment of their next head coach, who will be announced in the coming days.

