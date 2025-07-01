Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

July 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)







This past week the New England Free Jacks captured their third straight Major League Rugby title; the Women's National Basketball Association added expansion teams in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia; the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks won the Calder Cup for the first time; and the New York Islanders selected Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the first place in the 2025 NHL Entry Daft.

Highlights from this week come from Major League Rugby, the Ultimate Frisbee Association, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, American Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, National Arena League, Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, European League of Football, National Women's Soccer League, USL League One, Major League Baseball Draft League, International League, California League, and the Premier Lacrosse League.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

The New England Free Jacks secured a Major League Rugby treble thanks to a 28-22 win over the Houston SaberCats in the Championship Final. Flying Fijian wing Paula Balekana scored a brace of tries, while Sam Caird also dotted down and their fly-half, Dan Hollinshead, got 13 points from the kicking tee. It is a monumental feat for Ryan Martin's team who have secured the USA's first three-peat in 23 years.

Here are the highlights

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 9 of the 2025 season!

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced a major expansion to 18 teams, with new teams in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia. This expansion - subject to WNBA and NBA Boards of Governors approval - marks a significant milestone in the WNBA's commitment to growing the game, increasing opportunities for players, and bringing professional women's basketball to new and passionate fanbases in more cities. The three new teams join the league's 15 existing teams, including the Golden State Valkyries, who tipped off play in May 2025, as well as the previously announced expansion markets in Toronto, Canada (2026) and Portland, Oregon (2026). The Cleveland team will begin play in 2028, followed by Detroit in 2029, and Philadelphia in 2030. "The demand for women's basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league's extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women's professional basketball. I am deeply grateful for our new owners and ownership groups - Dan Gilbert in Cleveland, Tom Gores in Detroit, and Josh Harris, David Blitzer, David Adelman, and Brian Roberts in Philadelphia - for their belief in the WNBA's future and their commitment to building thriving teams that will energize and inspire their communities. We are excited for what these cities will bring to the league - and are confident that these new teams will reshape the landscape of women's basketball."

The WNBA announced its expansion plan to three more cities, which includes franchises in Cleveland by 2028, Detroit by 2029 and Philadelphia by 2030. CBS News' Shanelle Kaul has more details.

Watch as A'ja Wilson becomes the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points, achieving the feat in 238 games with a bucket in the 2nd quarter against the Connecticut Sun.

Check out Candace Parker's jersey retirement ceremony where the Los Angeles Sparks unveiled her No. 3 jersey in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.

NBA G League

The Cleveland Charge have officially introduced the franchise's most significant brand evolution in its 14-year history, including a new logo set that celebrates the franchise's connection to the Cavaliers and the one-of-a-kind aesthetics of the team's iconic home venue, Public Hall. Fans can shop a collection of new logo merchandise starting today at ChargeTeamShop.com and in-person at Center Court Pinecrest in Orange Village. The Charge brand evolution is the culmination of work between the internal creative team at Rock Entertainment Group and Supper Works, a creative agency working with brands & artists through creative direction, design, brand strategy and strategic partnerships. "We are thrilled to usher in a new era of Charge basketball with this bold brand evolution as we continue to witness the incredible growth of the Charge here in Cleveland," said Charge President Rocco Maragas. "Becoming part of the Northeast Ohio Community has been a source of immense pride for us. This latest chapter in our brand's journey deepens our roots in Cleveland and highlights the strength of our NBA G League partnership with the Cavaliers."

Interview with Cleveland Charge president Rocco Maragas

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

For the first time in franchise history, the Abbotsford Canucks are Calder Cup champions. The Canucks wrapped up their first American Hockey League championship tonight with a 3-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers to win the 2025 Calder Cup Finals series four games to two. Linus Karlsson's league-leading 14th goal of the postseason was the difference as the Canucks rallied from an early two-goal deficit to win Game 6. Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. Šilovs, a sixth-round choice by Vancouver in the 2019 NHL Draft, went 16-8 with a 2.01 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage and five shutouts in 24 playoff appearances, including 28 saves n Game 6 tonight. The 24-year-old Šilovs tied an AHL record for wins in a single postseason. The Canucks' Calder Cup championship is the first ever by a Vancouver affiliate.

After falling behind by two goals early in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals, the Abbotsford Canucks went on to score three unanswered and claim the AHL Championship with a final score of 3-2 and a series record of 4-2.

When the Abbotsford Canucks won the Calder Cup, they made franchise history. Doing it on the road in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, their fans got to relive the moment at home.

Zawyer Sports & Entertainment announced that they have named longtime Charlotte Checkers executive Shawn Lynch as the team's new President. Lynch will take over the role previously held by Tera Black, who will continue to serve in an advisory role. "After 19 incredible seasons with the Charlotte Checkers, I've decided it's time for a new chapter - one that gives me more time to focus on life outside the arena, especially my family and pursuing new interests," said Black. "This team, Michael Kahn and his family, the staff, our relationship with the Florida Panthers, and this community have meant the world to me, and being part of the Checkers' story has truly been one of the great joys of my life." "We are so proud to be announcing Shawn Lynch as the President of the Charlotte Checkers," said Andy Kaufmann, Owner and CEO of Zawyer Sports & Entertainment. "Shawn is a mega talented leader and I am excited to see him in his new and well deserved role in leadership."

Ontario Hockey League

Erie Otters (OHL) defenceman Matthew Schaefer was selected first overall by the New York Islanders during the opening round of the 2025 NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, becoming only the second Erie Otter- and the first OHL player since Connor McDavid in 2015- to earn the top pick. With that selection, Schaefer becomes the 11th defenceman in CHL history to be taken No. 1 overall (see full list below), and just the second this century, joining Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts / OHL) in 2014. Schaefer also becomes the 42nd CHL player - and the 22nd from the Ontario Hockey League - to be selected first overall since 1969. Among OHL/OHA defencemen, Schaefer is just the seventh to earn that distinction, joining an elite group that includes Ekblad (2014), Bryan Berard (1995), Ed Jovanovski (1994), Rob Ramage (1979), Rick Green (1976), and Denis Potvin (1973). Notably, Potvin is one of only four players- alongside Schaefer- in both OHL and CHL history to be drafted No. 1 by the New York Islanders.

The New York Islanders select Matthew Schaefer with the 1st overall pick at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

ECHL

South Carolina Stingrays announced David Warsofsky as the new head coach during a press conference at North Charleston Coliseum.

The Utah Grizzlies announced that the organization has begun a formal process to explore the potential sale of the team, a path that could ultimately lead to the relocation of the franchise. This step comes with deep reflection and heartfelt appreciation for a community that has embraced the Grizzlies for nearly three decades. From championship runs and Olympic legacy to countless unforgettable nights at the Maverik Center, the Grizzlies have been proud to call Utah home. The decision to explore a sale follows a period of transition for the team's longtime owners. After the passing of Dave Elmore in 2023, and amid the declining health of his wife and co-owner Donna Tuttle, the family's ability to remain actively involved in team operations has understandably diminished. Their devotion to community-centered sports and the stewardship of the Grizzlies has left a lasting impact on Utah's hockey landscape. "This is an emotional and difficult moment for our family and our organization," said the Elmore Sports Group. "Utah has been more than a home- it has been part of our identity. But ensuring the Grizzlies have the opportunity to thrive in the future may require new ownership and, potentially, a new home."

Utah Grizzlies Begin Initial Process To Explore Potential Sale Of Team

Professional Women's Hockey League

The New York Sirens have selected forward Kristýna Kaltounková from Colgate University in the first round, 1st overall, of the 2025 PWHL Draft which is currently taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ontario. 23-year-old from Vlasim, Czechia, made her Women's Worlds debut for the host nation and was named a 2025 Tournament All-Star. She became the first Czech to be named a Patty Kazmaier Award finalist, recording 48 points (26G, 22A) in 37 games for the Raiders, and finished her NCAA tenure as the program's all-time leading goal scorer (111) and second in career points (233) behind 2024 second overall pick Danielle Serdachny. Coach Stefan Decosse says she does whatever it takes to win and is at her best when the stakes are highest.

Kristyna Kaltounkova '25 Selected First in 2025 PWHL Draft

Western Hockey League

The Western Hockey League announced today nine WHL players have been selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The nine WHL players selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft is tied for the highest total among any development league in the world. The Ontario Hockey League joined the WHL atop the charts with nine first-round selections. In total, 21 players from the Canadian Hockey League were selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Western Hockey League announced the 782-game schedule for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season. All 23 WHL Clubs will compete in a 68-game regular season, beginning Friday, September 19, 2025, and concluding Sunday, March 22, 2026. The opening night of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season will feature eight games, including the WHL debut for the expansion Penticton Vees as they visit the defending B.C. Division champion Victoria Royals at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. The 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets will open the season at home, hosting the defending Western Conference champion Spokane Chiefs on Friday, September 19, at Prospera Place.

United States Hockey League

The United States Hockey League (USHL) had eight active and former players from five teams selected during the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. After the Boston Bruins selected James Hagens (Boston College/NTPD) seventh overall, making the 6'2," 177-lb forward become the 100th first-round pick from the NTDP, the USHL claimed seven of the last 10 selections in the first round.

The United States Hockey League (USHL) has unveiled the 2025-2026 regular-season schedule. All 16 USHL teams will play a 62-game, cross-conference schedule beginning Wednesday, September 17 and concluding Saturday, April 4. In partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the USHL is set to open its regular season with all 16 teams playing two games between September 17 - September 21 as part of the DICK's Sporting Goods Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. The Fall Classic game schedule will be released at a later date.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

At the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Caleb Desnoyers became the fastest QMJHL player drafted since Alexis Lafrenière with the No. 1 pick in 2020, when he was selected fourth overall by the Utah Mammoth. Desnoyers was drafted right after Matthew Schaefer by the New York Islanders, Michael Misa by the San Jose Sharks and Anton Frondell by the Chicago Blackhawks. The 18-year-old centre was ranked seventh among the top prospects in North America according to NHL Central Scouting. He had an 84-point season in 56 games with the Moncton Wildcats, before adding 30 points in 19 playoff games and winning the Guy-Lafleur Trophy as playoff MVP.

Watch as the Utah Mammoth select Caleb Desnoyers with the fourth overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft.

FOOTBALL

Arena Football One

The Arena Crown concluded the 2025 Arena Football One season as the Nashville Kats hit the road to play the Albany Firebirds. The Firebirds defeated the Salina Liberty last week in the playoffs to get to The Arena Crown. The Kats beat the Southwest Kansas Storm. The championship game was everything fans could have hoped for, going down to the wire. In the end, the Albany Firebirds defeated the Nashville Kats, 60-57, winning The Arena Crown. Sam Castronova finished with seven total touchdowns and 251 total yards. He was given the Real American Beer MVP award of the Championship. His top receiver for the Arena Crown was Isaiah Scott, who finished with 8 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Kulka of the Kats threw for 347 yards and 8 touchdowns. His top target was Nih-jer Jackson, who caught 13 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

National Arena League

The National Arena League (NAL) is proud to officially welcome the Amarillo Warbirds as the league's first expansion franchise for the 2026 season. This announcement marks the first expansion under current NAL Commissioner Brandon Ikard. The Warbirds will debut in 2026 and play their home games at the Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas. As part of the league's ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in Texas and following the successful 2025 Championship Game held in East Texas the Warbirds will proudly represent the North Texas region, bringing fast-paced, professional arena football to one of the state's most passionate sports communities. Although the franchise is new, it is led by seasoned arena football executive Leif Kertis, who brings a wealth of experience to the organization. Kertis previously served as a managing partner and board member of the West Texas Warbirds, who joined the NAL in 2023. Lief is also a local Texas business owner.

Amarillo Warbirds join National Arena League, aim to build community legacy

Indoor Football League

Week 14 Plays of the Week

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 4, 2025

United Football League

The UFL has announced that DC Defenders offensive tackle Yasir Durant has signed a contract with the New England Patriots of the National Football League. Durant, who earned All-UFL honors this season, anchored an offensive line unit that allowed the fewest sacks of any team in the league this season with 10 throughout their championship season. The 27-year-old out of Missouri originally joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in 11 games. Durant was then traded to the Patriots in 2021 and played in seven games. After he was released by the Patriots the next year in final roster cuts, the Philadelphia native had one year stints with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 and Denver Broncos in 2023 before joining the Defenders last year.

The UFL Just Had Its Biggest Moment ¬Â¦ Now What?

European League of Football

Top Plays Week 6

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Boston Legacy FC has hired Filipa Patão as head coach, pending approval of her visa. She will begin her duties with the club in July as the Legacy continues building its roster. "Filipa demonstrates all of the qualities that personify this club and the way we want to play: with passion, grit, and style," said Legacy FC controlling owner Jennifer Epstein. "She is a coach who loves to develop players and loves to win, and that attitude is very evident in the way she is approaching our inaugural 2026 season head-on. We can't wait to watch her build Boston's next championship team."

Patão comes to the Boston Legacy from Portuguese club Benfica, where she has been head coach of the women's senior team since 2020 and amassed a 156-28-15 W-L-D record over all competitions. She currently holds a UEFA A coaching license and is in the process of obtaining her UEFA Pro diploma.

Get to know Filipa Patão, the first-ever head coach of Boston Legacy FC.

San Diego Wave FC announced that Alex Morgan's No. 13 jersey will officially be retired, making her the first player in Club history to receive this honor. The Morgan jersey retirement ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 7, presented by Alaska Airlines, at Snapdragon Stadium. Fans can secure their seats now by purchasing a San Diegoat Mini Plan, which includes a ticket to the Sept. 7 match, Aug. 9 and Oct. 18. "Alex's legacy goes far beyond goals and accolades. She helped lay the foundation for this Club and elevated the standard for what women's soccer is today," said Lauren Leichtman, Governor of San Diego Wave FC. "She made this city her home, inspired our fans and community, and helped define who we are. Her impact will be felt for generations, and it's only fitting that her number becomes a permanent part of Wave FC history."

USL League One - USL Super League

In front of a crowd of thousands and a statewide TV audience, Boise's professional soccer club unveiled its new name, colors, and crest: Athletic Club Boise. Set to make its USL League One debut in Spring 2026, the club becomes the only active "Athletic Club" in the U.S. professional soccer system - a nod to Boise's Basque roots and global soccer traditions. The identity was co-created with local creative consultancy Against and shaped through input from over 1,200 Treasure Valley residents. "In soccer, players and supporters wear the crest over their hearts," said Brad Stith, CEO and Co-founder of Athletic Club Boise. "We spent months listening to this community to develop something truly rooted in Boise - not just in look, but in meaning. Those conversations sparked more than a design: they helped solidify connections with our community and opportunities to give back. When our club steps out on the pitch, every fan will see that we are built by Boise, for Boise."

Boise's professional soccer team, Athletic Club Boise, unveiled its new identity, brand, and crest at an event on Friday at Expo Idaho. The club, which will join the United Soccer League's Men's League One in March 2026 and the Women's Division One in 2027, introduced its colors of green, black, and purple, along with a Peregrine falcon mascot.

BASEBALL

Pioneer League

The Pioneer Baseball League's Board of Directors accepted the resignation of the Northern Colorado Owlz baseball club as a team in the league and has entered a new team, the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, to complete the Owlz' 2025 season. Field Manager Dimitri Young, Pitching Coach Ray King and their coaching staff will assume command of the Sky Sox, who open their first series in Grand Junction on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The Sky Sox will play their 2025 home games at blocktickets Park in Colorado Springs, home to the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Major League Baseball Draft League

Trenton Thunder welcomed the 11 millionth fan in franchise history Friday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. When Steven Gerstley and his wife Katie, daughter Sophie, and son Nathan of Bensalem, PA walked through the gates at Trenton Thunder Ballpark at 6:45 PM they became the 11 millionth fan to attend a Thunder game. "When we say we have the best fans in baseball we truly mean it" said Trenton Thunder President Jeff Hurley. "Reaching another milestone in welcoming our 11 millionth fan through these gates is a testament to every single person that has and continues to support our team. Thank you to each and every Thunder fan for your unwavering support. We look forward to providing the best fans in baseball with the best experience possible." Since first opening the doors as Mercer County Waterfront Park on May 9, 1994, your Thunder have welcomed 11,001,849, total fans through the gates.

Radio Interview with our 11 Millionth Fan

Atlantic League

The Ghost Peppers signed former MLB All-Star pitcher Trevor Cahill to a contract. Cahill, 37, spent 13 seasons in the big leagues. The right-hander pitched for nine different teams - Athletics, Diamondbacks, Braves, Cubs, Padres, Royals, Angels, Giants and Pirates. The Oceanside, California, native was a rookie with the Athletics in 2009. He then became an All-Star in 2010, finishing ninth in American League Cy Young Award voting. During that 2010 season, Cahill went 18-8 with a 2.97 ERA in 30 starts. A year later, he started a league-high 34 games.

Eastern League

Craig Stein announced the sale of the Reading Fightin Phils to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Fightin Phils will remain as the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies in Reading while retaining their front office staff, led by General Manager Scott Hunsicker. "I'd like to extend my thanks to the City of Reading and Fightin Phils fans for their unwavering support over the years," Craig Stein said. "For almost 40 years, I have had the privilege of being the steward of the Reading baseball franchise. It's been a dream come true. The list of names responsible for making an outing at FirstEnergy Stadium a memorable experience is too long to call out, but the one constant over all these years has been the commitment and dedication of one of the best organizations in Minor League Baseball. I am confident that DBH will continue touching people's lives, not only at 'America's Classic Ballpark,' but through charitable work in the Reading community."

International League

White Sox pitcher Evan McKendry records an immaculate inning for Triple-A Charlotte Knights

California League

Giants prospect Jean Carlos Sio pops the ball in the air and No. 5 prospect Dakota Jordan makes the catch for the out for Single-A San Jose Giants.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

ESPN and the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster have renewed a five-year media rights agreement that will span ESPN platforms. The deal begins with the 2026 season and encompasses all Premier Lacrosse League regular season, All-Star, Playoff and Championship games, Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League games, as well as future PLL and WLL Drafts. Alongside the multi-year agreement, ESPN has also made a minority equity investment in the PLL, recognizing significant growth potential in the PLL's forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation. "This partnership marks a historic moment for the PLL and WLL. ESPN's renewed commitment, along with their investment, speaks volumes about the future of lacrosse," said PLL Co-Founder and President, Paul Rabil. "Together, we're not only bringing the best in professional lacrosse to more fans, more often, but we're building a model for how modern sports leagues can grow - with equity, innovation, and access at the center."

Top 10 Highlights from Week 5

National Lacrosse League

Oak View Group (OVG) and the Toronto Rock announced that the six-time National Lacrosse League (NLL) champions will return to Hamilton and call the newly named TD Coliseum their home. "We're excited to return home to Hamilton and play in front our fans in a venue that will deliver a world-class experience to the Rock City faithful," said Jamie Dawick, Owner, President, and GM, Toronto Rock. "December can't come soon enough and our goal of bringing a championship to our fans and the City of Hamilton remains our primary focus. But before that first faceoff, we will be actively reconnecting with the community, so Hamilton keep your eyes open, we'll be everywhere in the coming months." The Rock played in Hamilton from 2021-2024 and temporarily relocated to Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, ON, during renovations to the arena in Hamilton. Over the course of three seasons in Hamilton, the Rock posted a dominant 21-6 regular season record on home floor fueled by the support of an ever-growing loyal fan base in the steel city.







