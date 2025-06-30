WNBA Announces Expansion to Historic 18 Teams with New Teams in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia

NEW YORK - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a major expansion to 18 teams, with new teams in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia. This expansion - subject to WNBA and NBA Boards of Governors approval - marks a significant milestone in the WNBA's commitment to growing the game, increasing opportunities for players, and bringing professional women's basketball to new and passionate fanbases in more cities.

The three new teams join the league's 15 existing teams, including the Golden State Valkyries, who tipped off play in May 2025, as well as the previously announced expansion markets in Toronto, Canada (2026) and Portland, Oregon (2026). The Cleveland team will begin play in 2028, followed by Detroit in 2029, and Philadelphia in 2030. Each location was selected based on an analysis of market viability, committed long-term ownership groups, potential for significant local fan, corporate, media, and city and state support, arena and practice facilities, and community commitment to advancing the sport, among other factors.

"The demand for women's basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league's extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women's professional basketball. I am deeply grateful for our new owners and ownership groups - Dan Gilbert in Cleveland, Tom Gores in Detroit, and Josh Harris, David Blitzer, David Adelman, and Brian Roberts in Philadelphia - for their belief in the WNBA's future and their commitment to building thriving teams that will energize and inspire their communities. We are excited for what these cities will bring to the league - and are confident that these new teams will reshape the landscape of women's basketball."

About Cleveland

The new WNBA team in Cleveland will be owned and operated by Rock Entertainment Group (REG), the umbrella entity that houses REG Chairman Dan Gilbert's sports and entertainment properties under the Rock Family of Companies. Dan Gilbert acquired the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005, and under his leadership, the team has won the Central Division seven times, five Eastern Conference titles, and, most notably, the 2016 NBA Championship. Gilbert's diverse sports portfolio also includes the Cleveland Charge (Cavaliers' G League affiliate) and the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets). The WNBA previously had a team in Cleveland, the Rockers, from 1997 to 2003.

"The WNBA's return to Cleveland marks a pivotal moment for women's sports. Years from now, we will reflect on this day as a truly monumental point in Cleveland sports history," said Rock Entertainment Group Chairman Dan Gilbert. "The passion, support and continued commitment of our fans and community for our professional sports teams played an essential role in making this possible. We're confident that this team will honor our city's women's sports heritage, reinvigorate our WNBA fan base and help cultivate the next generation of women's basketball enthusiasts and athletes. We're grateful to the WNBA and Commissioner Engelbert for this opportunity and their unwavering belief in Cleveland."

About Detroit

The Detroit WNBA ownership group is led by Tom Gores, his wife Holly, and some of the most accomplished women and men in global sports, business, entertainment, media, and finance. Gores is owner of the Detroit Pistons and Chairman and CEO of global investment firm Platinum Equity. The WNBA is also making its return to Detroit, where the Shock played from 1998-2009, winning three championships (2003, 2006, 2008), ranking in the top five in attendance for five consecutive seasons, and setting a single-game attendance record of 22,076 fans at Game 3 of the 2003 WNBA Finals.

"This is a huge win for Detroit and the WNBA," said Detroit Pistons Owner and Platinum Equity Chairman Tom Gores, who led the WNBA bid and will be the controlling owner of the new franchise. "Today marks the long-hoped-for return of the WNBA to a city with deep basketball roots and a championship tradition. Detroit played a key role in the league's early growth, and we're proud to reignite that legacy as the WNBA ascends to new heights. Our plans will bring new energy, investment and infrastructure to our city and the WNBA, and additional resources to our community."

"We have brought together an impressive array of investors who reflect the strength and diversity of Detroit," added Gores. "I'm excited about what we can accomplish together to advance women's professional sports and inspire a new generation of fans. I'm grateful to our exceptional investor group, Commissioner Engelbert, and the WNBA for their trust in our vision and commitment to the people of Detroit."

About Philadelphia

The Philadelphia WNBA Team will be owned and operated by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and join the organization's dynamic global sports portfolio. The team will be an extension of HBSE's commitment to delivering high performing teams that strengthen the communities where they play.

"Philadelphia is one of the most storied basketball cities in the world and our region is home to some of the best women's players and coaches to ever grace the hardwood. It's only right that this city gets the WNBA team it deserves, and we're humbled to help usher in a new era of Philadelphia basketball," said Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Managing Partner and Co-Founder Josh Harris. "Thanks to my partners David Blitzer, David Adelman, Brian Roberts and the team at Comcast, and Governor Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle Parker for their collective leadership. We are committed to building a world-class organization, fostering the continued growth of women's professional sports in this great city, and bringing one of the fastest rising leagues in the world to Philadelphia in 2030."







