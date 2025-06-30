Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston Selected as Starter for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game
June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever, in conjunction with the Women's National Basketball Association, has announced that center/forward Aliyah Boston has been selected as a starter for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will be hosted at the Fever's home of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 18-19.
Boston joins fellow teammate Caitlin Clark, who was previously announced as a 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game captain, officially making it two players, thus far, who will represent the Indiana Fever in this year's game.
With her WNBA All-Star selection, Boston joins Tamika Catchings as the only Indiana Fever player to earn three WNBA All-Star selections. This also marks the second time Boston has been selected as a starter, her first being in 2023.
Boston is currently averaging 15.0 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game, while leading the entire league in field goal percentage with 59.7%, three percent higher than the next highest player, a current career-high for the University of South Carolina alum. Already this season, Boston has set new single-game career highs in points with 31 points, scored against Seattle on June 24. Additionally, Boston has set or matched career highs in assists (8 vs. CON, 5/30/25), steals (5 vs. LAS, 6/26/25), field goals made (13 vs. SEA, 6/24/25) and blocks (5 vs. CHI, 5/17/25).
On June 20, Boston recorded her 29 th career double-double, giving her the second most in Indiana Fever history, only behind Hall of Famer Catchings. Overall, Boston has recorded seven double-doubles, giving her 31 total across her WNBA career. Boston has also moved into fourth all-time in Indiana Fever blocks with 119 and is three away from moving into fifth all-time in rebounds.
Reserves, as voted upon by the league's head coaches, for the upcoming 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be announced Sunday, July 6 at 12 p.m. ET.
