Storm Suffer Loss at Golden State

June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Skylar Diggins scored 18 points, but the Seattle Storm fell to the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday night inside the Chase Center, 84-57.

Erica Wheeler added 13 points, and Zia Cooke had a season-high 10 off the bench for Seattle.

The Valkyries led all the way after scoring the game's first seven points. Seattle got within five midway through the second quarter when the defense held the Valkyries to just 11 points on 25% (4-for-16) shooting from the field, the lowest scoring quarter of any Storm opponents this season. The Storm was still within seven at halftime, 34-27. The Valkyries continued their lead in the second half and ran away in the fourth quarter.

Diggins dished six assists for Seattle. Nneka Ogwumike had a team-leading seven rebounds.

Tiffany Hayes led Golden State with 21 points.

UP NEXT: The Storm head to Atlanta for its second of four straight away games. The Storm and Dream tipoff at 4:30 pm PT. The game will be broadcast on CW Seattle and available for Prime Video users in Washington state.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.