Finding Your Place: Storm's Group Sales Manager Kaitlyn Liptak's Path to Seattle

June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







Kaitlyn Liptak is a sales machine. The Storm's senior manager for group sales is responsible for filling the seats of Climate Pledge Arena with groups of every age. She talks with youth camps, corporate groups and families every day about exclusive deals and fun packages so fans of every age can attend a Storm game.

It's the latest step in a journey that saw lots of unexpected twists and turns.

Flashback seven years to 2018, just after Kaitlyn graduated from Northern Illinois University and enrolled in Northwestern Mutual's life and health insurance training course. Sitting in the first class, she had a feeling it was not for her.

She had heard of the Mount Union Sports Conference going on in Denver that weekend and walked out of the class that day to buy a ticket and register. She had no prior sports experience, no prior sales experience and flew to Denver without knowing what would come of it.

"I really didn't know what I was doing," said Kaitlyn. "There was this feeling in my gut that I had to go to this conference, and I chose to trust that."

There, she met Lisa Feigenbaum, now the SVP of ticketing and promotions for the Philadelphia Flyers. It was the first time Kaitlyn saw someone who she connected with in the corporate world.

"Once I had graduated and was getting into sales, people kept mentioning that soon I would have to do my hair and wear makeup," Kaitlyn said. "They very much wanted me to change to conform to the stereotypical saleswoman. When I met Lisa, I very quickly felt that I wouldn't have to change my appearance or life choices to fit in with my peers in sports."

At the conference, Kaitlyn interviewed with 15 teams and ended up getting two offers to join sales teams in the NBA. She was shocked - going from no sports experience to getting the choice was not what she had expected.

Now she had another choice to make - which team to choose? One was closer to her family in Illinois, the other on the West Coast. She was all set to take the one closer to her family, but something about the people she met on the West Coast stuck with her.

She decided to take a leap and move to Sacramento. Soon, she fell in love with the community and her job.

"I could have taken the easy way out and just sold insurance," Kaitlyn said. "There was nothing in my life before that conference in Denver that would have pointed me into sports. But something inside of me was just screaming to do it. I took a leap of faith, and my entire life changed for the better."

All of these experiences reinforced to her the importance of believing in yourself, even when the odds are stacked against you.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she got furloughed and took a road trip to the Pacific Northwest. As she was visiting Seattle, she couldn't stop thinking about how beautiful it was.

"Again, there was that voice screaming at me that this is where I should move," she said. "I needed to be in Seattle."

So, she made it happen. In 2021, she got a job with the Storm and moved to the Emerald City.

Now, Kaitlyn spends every day making dreams come true for kids and adults who want to attend a Storm game. This isn't just a job; it means something bigger. She has made a living, and created change, all through selling basketball tickets.

"I get to spread the word of women's sports and see the impact that a single basketball game can have on someone," Kaitlyn said. "My favorite event is our annual Kids' Day. We have a ton of young girls come, and if even one little girl sees what I'm doing and feels like she could one day pursue her passion, that matters. Sharing this little piece of women's sports with them is a huge reason of why I love what I do."

From leaving insurance to taking a chance on the West Coast, then finding a new home during the pandemic, Kaitlyn's journey was full of risks, but it led her to a path she had never envisioned for herself where she's happy and fulfilled.

If there's one thing Kaitlyn takes with her every day, it's to bet on yourself. Believing in yourself and having confidence will steer you in the right direction.







