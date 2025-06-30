Dallas Wings Trade NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces

June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have traded forward NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces. In exchange for Smith, the Wings receive the Aces' 2027 WNBA Draft First Round pick. In order to complete the trade, Dallas was also required to release Kaila Charles, who signed a hardship contract on June 17.

Over 18 games with the Wings this season, Smith has averaged 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting .425 from the field. She spent her first three WNBA seasons with the Indiana Fever, who selected her No. 2 overall in the 20222 WNBA Draft. Smith was acquired by Dallas via a four-team trade this past February.

Charles has averaged 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17 games with the Wings this season. She was waived by Dallas on June 14, before being signed to a hardship contract with the Wings on June 17 following the departures of Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsöder to Eurobasket. Both McCowan and Geiselsöder, whose contracts were temporarily suspended, have been reinstated and are expected to play Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury.







