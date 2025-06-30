Golden State Valkyries Waive Forward Chloe Bibby and Guard Bree Hall

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that forward Chloe Bibby and guard Bree Hall have been waived.

Bibby saw action in five games for the Valkyries this season, averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest. Hall appeared in two games for Golden State, scoring three points and tallying two rebounds.

Golden State takes on Minnesota this Saturday, July 5 at 5 p.m. PT on KPIX, KMAX, and The Audacy App.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







