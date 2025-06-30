Golden State Valkyries Waive Guard Julie Vanloo

June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that guard Julie Vanloo has been waived.

Vanloo appeared in nine games with two starts for Golden State this season where she averaged 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 20.0 minutes per game.

Golden State returns to action on Saturday, July 5 at Minnesota at 5 p.m. PT on KPIX, KMAX, and The Audacy App.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







