Valkyries Have Laid Foundation for Success in First Half of Inaugural Season

July 21, 2025

The Golden State Valkyries have laid a foundation for success on and off the court in the first half of their inaugural season, entering the All-Star Break with 10 wins and 11 straight home sellout crowds. The Valkyries have already doubled the win total the two most recent expansion teams had for an entire season (2006 Chicago Sky, 5-29 record; 2008 Atlanta Dream, 4-30 record). Seven of those 10 wins have come at Chase Center, which has been dubbed "Ballhalla" when the Valkyries are residing there. They have quickly built a distinct home-court advantage, fueled by loud, passionate fans who energize the home team and create a deafening atmosphere for opponents.

"We talk to people throughout the league - everyone loves playing here, but hates playing here at the same time," Valkyries guard Veronica Burton said. "The fans are awesome and stay engaged the whole time. It's rocking and you can tell they feel it."

All-Star guard Caitlin Clark experienced this firsthand during her first trip to the Bay.

"It was great, the crowd was into it and loud," Clark said of her first game at Ballhalla. "You have to give them a lot of credit, it's a really fun place to play, so I'm going to be looking forward to coming back."

As one of the integral faces for women's basketball, Clark believes the impact of the Valkyries' fan base extends beyond their team but to the overall growth of the game.

"These people aren't just showing up in a seat and checking a box about being here, they seem like they're here to support, cheer and appreciate women's basketball and that's the coolest thing," Clark said. "They want to be part of it and be that sixth player to help this team win."

The first half of the 2025 season is evidence that they're achieving that goal.

"We were on the road for 10 days and couldn't wait to get back to Ballhalla," Tiffany Hayes told an energized crowd postgame. "We can feel the energy every night. Kudos to you guys."

As the reigning WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, Hayes chose to sign with the Valkyries in free agency and became their longest-tenured veteran leader, helping them navigate their fresh start. Hayes' experience with the franchise has already been so rewarding, as she considers it one of the best moments of her career.

"I'm excited to keep building and growing," Hayes said. "I've been in this league for 13 years and this is one of the greatest experiences I've had."

For Burton, how close and connected the Valkyries have become so quickly, along with the community's support behind the franchise, has "exceeded every expectation." As for the on-court production, Burton knew what this team was capable of since being drafted in December's Expansion Draft.

"Not much has surprised me in terms of our success on the court," Burton said. "We knew what we were capable of as soon as we got our name called in the Expansion Draft. It's exciting but not surprising. Each of us have been challenged to grow and be in bigger roles. It's been an incredible opportunity and we're going to take it as far as we possibly can and I think that's definitely going to be in the playoffs this year."

If the Valkyries are able to make the postseason, they would be the first expansion team in WNBA history to accomplish the feat in their inaugural season. They have hovered around the top eight playoff-eligible slots for most of the season, currently sitting in ninth place, just a game behind the eighth-place Las Vegas Aces, against whom they have split their two head-to-head matchups. There are high stakes for the Valkyries heading into their final 22 regular-season games, but they have laid a tremendous foundation both on and off the court.







