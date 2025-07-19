Valkyries Forward Kayla Thornton Records Double-Double, Hits Multiple Four-Pointers in All-Star Debut

July 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kayla Thornton scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out five assists and hit two four-pointers in Team Clark's 151-131 2025 All-Star Game loss to Team Collier in Indiana on Saturday. Thornton showed out in her first career All-Star appearance, etching her name in Golden State Valkyries' history as their first-ever representative. She became the first player to represent an expansion team as an All-Star since 2006.

THORNTON'S SECOND QUARTER FOUR-POINTERS

Kayla Thornton was Team Clark's top performer in the first half, scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds - both team-highs - in nine minutes of action. The WNBA All-Star Game introduced a four-point line this year and Thornton took advantage, sinking two in the second quarter. All of her first-half points came in the second quarter as she entered the score column with a crafty left-handed layup.

THORNTON IN RARE STATISTICAL AIR

Kayla Thornton became just the fourth player in WNBA All-Star Game history to tally at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Thornton joins Jonquel Jones in 2022, Tamika Catchings in 2007 and Cheryl Ford in 2007 in the exclusive club.

TEAM COLLIER MAKES ALL-STAR GAME HISTORY

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, the WNBA's leading scorer this season, set an All-Star game scoring record with 36 points. Collier surpassed Arike Ogunbowale's 34-point performance last season with a plethora of four-pointers. She was ultra-efficient, shooting 13-for-16 from the field and 4-for-5 from distance. Storm guard Skylar Diggins set a WNBA All-Star Game record for most assists (15) and became the first player to record a triple double (11 points, 11 rebounds, 15 assists).







