Boston Proud to Represent Indy as City Hosts WNBA All-Star 2025

July 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Aliyah Boston's third All-Star Game had a very different feel. The 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year has made the All-Star team in each of the first three years of her career, but while her first two All-Star experiences came in Las Vegas and Phoenix, this year the Fever's star center was part of the hometown contingent, as Indianapolis hosted WNBA All-Star for the first time ever.

One of the league's brightest young stars, Boston got to start in the All-Star Game in her home city alongside her Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

They competed together on Team Clark, named after their teammate and team captain Caitlin Clark, the reigning Rookie of the Year who was unable to compete on Saturday due to a groin injury, but helped coach her teammates from the sideline.

Boston was the first starter introduced for Team Clark and received a loud ovation from the home crowd, hyping them up by doing her signature "BOW BOW BOW" dance move. Before the game, she accompanied Mitchell to center court as Mitchell thanked the fans for their support.

"We're not surprised," Boston told ESPN's Holly Rowe about seeing a sold-out crowd pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse for WNBA All-Star. "Everyone that comes to Gainbridge, every time they come here for a home game, they're loud, they pack the house. And they did it tonight."

Boston scored Team Clark's first five points on Saturday night. She first got to the rim for a layup on her team's second possession. The next trip down the floor, Boston buried a three from the left wing, then turned around and smiled at her former coach at the University of South Carolina, the Hall of Famer Dawn Staley, who was seated courtside.

Boston collected five rebounds and two assists in the first half, but Team Clark trailed Team Collier 82-60 as Team Collier made eight of the special four-point shots used in the All-Star game to Team Clark's four four-pointers, a 16-point advantage.

Boston converted two baskets early in the third quarter to try to help trigger a Team Clark comeback.

But Team Collier maintained a double-digit lead all the way up until the final buzzer, ultimately prevailing 151-131.

Boston finished with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, six rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes of action. But the full experience of being a part of All-Star weekend far outweighed any stats Boston accumulated in the box score.

"It's special," Boston said on Friday about being an All-Star. "I think it's always a blessing. I never take this moment for granted, being an All-Star. It's surreal. I feel like from my first All-Star nod to now, every single time, it's just an exciting experience."

Boston was proud to get to play the role of host this weekend and help show her fellow players and WNBA fans from across the world what a great sports city Indianapolis is.

"I think honestly the Fever have done an amazing job of just making this city so fun and just showing people how full of life it is," Boston said.

"This is how Indy does it. Indy pours into you. Everyone pours into you. It's such a sports city, it's such a sports town. When we have these events, we continue to show why Indy's the best city."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.