Clark Still Impacts All-Star Weekend Amid Recovery

July 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







While she would've much rather suited up and competed on her home court, Caitlin Clark tried to make the most out of an injury-abbreviated WNBA All-Star 2025.

Despite having to withdraw from the 3-point contest and the All-Star Game due to a recent groin injury, Clark could be seen all over Indianapolis on Friday and Saturday, serving as an ambassador for the Fever and women's basketball as a whole.

The hyper-competitive guard was present - and at times active on the sidelines - during competitions, and also met with fans from all over the world at dozens of other community events.

"Still getting to be around and be a part of everything is really important for myself and for the fans," Clark said. "They've been out in full force, whether they're coming into the game tonight or whether they're just enjoying all the festivities that are around our city. So just really happy, not only for Indianapolis and the state of Indiana and our organization, but really just the league overall."

Team Collier beat Team Clark 151-131 in the All-Star Game on Saturday at a sold-out Gainbridge Fieldhouse. During the exhibition, Clark enthusiastically encouraged her teammates from the bench while also drawing up plays and helping with substitutions.

Clark unsurprisingly drew a huge ovation when her name was called pregame even though she never changed from her warm-ups. She finished with a record 1,293,526 fan votes to become an All-Star captain, and selected her roster, coached by Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello, on July 8.

The Iowa native chose Fever teammate Aliyah Boston first overall, followed by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who won the 3-point contest Friday night. Clark then selected reining WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and three-time All-Star Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury) as starters, before taking Indiana teammate Kelsey Mitchell in the reserve round, among other picks.

Due to injuries to Clark and Sabally, Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones were selected as replacements. Mitchell started in place of Clark on Saturday night.

In their third All-Star Game appearances each, Mitchell finished with 20 points and Boston had nine points and six rebounds.

Collier was named the All-Star Game MVP with an event-record 36 points on 13-for-36 shooting to go along with nine rebounds.

Clark does not currently have a timetable to return, but told reporters she continued her rehab process over the weekend between events.

The 2025 All-Star weekend marked the first time Indianapolis and the Fever have ever hosted the event in the franchise's 26 years.

Clark said she believed Indianapolis and Pacers Sports & Entertainment put on the best All-Star weekend yet, and visiting players appreciated it as well. She later added that she believes a new standard has been set for future events.

"I think the weekend has been absolutely incredible," Clark said. "I hope every player...felt the same and felt the love from the city."

The Fever will take two days off before returning to regular season action on Tuesday at New York.

By Jordan Morey | FeverBasketball.com







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.