Fever Back in Action on Tuesday Night at Liberty

July 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







After playing host for WNBA All-Star 2025 over the weekend, the Fever are back in action on Tuesday night, taking on the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty in Brooklyn. In a scheduling quirk, it is the second straight meeting between the two teams at Barclays Center, as they also met on Wednesday in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.

The Liberty won handily last week 98-77, with two-time MVP Breanna Stewart leading the way with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and four blocks.

Kelsey Mitchell had a team-high 16 points in the loss for the Fever, who played without All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark, who suffered a groin injury the night before in Boston. Head coach Stephanie White said at practice on Sunday that Clark is not expected to play on Tuesday.

The Fever enter the second half of the season in sixth place in the WNBA standings. They have 21 games remaining in the regular season - 12 on the road and nine at home.

The Liberty are in second place overall and first place in the Eastern Conference. New York is 3.5 games back of first-place Minnesota and a half-game up on third-place Phoenix.







