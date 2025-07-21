Las Vegas Aces Host Atlanta Dream Tuesday to Begin Second Half of 2025 Season

July 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (11-11) are back from the All-Star break with their first matchup of 2025 against the Atlanta Dream (13-9) on Tuesday, July 22. The game, which tips at 7 p.m. PT, will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Game Status Report:

NWT - Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (Pregnancy)

Questionable - Jackie Young (Left Hip)

Fans will have a chance to collect their third collectible pin of the season with Tuesday's giveaway - a Megan Gustafson & Pancake pin. The pin will be passed out to the first 7,500 fans through the doors at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Heading into the second half of the 2025 regular season, Las Vegas has 22 games left on the docket in the next 50 days, or one game every 2.3 days. The Aces are currently in 8th place in the league standings, behind No. 7 Washington (11-11) and half a game behind No. 6 Indiana (12-11). Of the Aces 22 remaining games, 12 are at home and 10 are on the road; 12 games are against teams that would make the playoffs as of today and 11 games against teams with a .500 or better record.

Coming off a 37-point performance against Dallas before the break, reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson continues to stand amongst the league's leaders, listing first in blocked shots (2.4 bpg) and second in scoring (22.3 ppg) and rebounds (9.2 rpg).

Rounding out the scoring for Las Vegas is 2025 WNBA All-Star starter Jackie Young (16.8 ppg), who has averaged 15.0 points over the past 5 games, Chelsea Gray (12.1 ppg) and Jewell Loyd (11.2 ppg).

Guard Dana Evans has given the Aces a scoring boost off the bench, recording more double-digit games in the past 8 games (4) than she has in the prior 14 games (1). She's averaging 11.8 points over the past 5 games, almost double her season average (6.5 ppg).

Over the last 5 games, the Aces have improved to No. 3 in the WNBA in offensive efficiency (106.8 OFFRTG) and scoring (85.2 ppg) and are No. 1 in makes at the charity stripe (17.6 FTM per game).

Atlanta has reloaded its roster this past offseason, signing 7-time All-WNBA selection Brittney Griner after 11 seasons with Phoenix, 2022 Sixth Woman of the Year Brionna Jones after 7 seasons with Connecticut, 2017 All-Rookie selection Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, 2023 All-Defensive honoree Jordin Canada and is led by first-year head coach Karl Smesko. Those new additions joined 2025 WNBA All-Stars Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. Howard will be sidelined for the month of July with a left knee injury.

After opening the season with a 7-3 record, the Dream has evened out recently with a 5-5 mark over the past 10 games. The Dream boast a league-leading 37.5 rebounds per game, and are No. 4 in blocked shots (4.5 bpg) and scoring (83.8 ppg). As a team this year, they have the fourth-most efficient offense in the W (105.9 points per 100 possessions), are turning the ball over less frequently than all teams, with the exception of Seattle, with 13.0 turnovers per game, while getting to the free throw line the third-most times in the league(21.1 FTAs per game).

Including the injured Howard, the Dream have 5 players scoring in double figures, including Gray with 18.4 ppg (9th in the league), Howard with 16.5 ppg, Jones with 13.4 ppg, Canada with 10.4 ppg and Griner with 10.3 ppg.

The Aces are 24-18 all-time against Atlanta, including 14-7 at home, and Las Vegas has won 12 out of its last 14 meetings against the Dream.

MILESTONE WATCH: Loyd (5,782) needs 16 points to pass Angel McCoughtry (5,797) for No. 18 on the league's all-time scoring list. NaLyssa Smith needs 4 points to reach 1,500 career points.

UP NEXT: The Aces are back on the road with a 4-game road trip later this week, starting with a back-to-back at the Indiana Fever (12-11) on Thursday, July 24, at 4 p.m. PT and at the Minnesota Lynx (20-4) on Friday, July 25, at 4:30 p.m. PT. The Fever game will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34 and on Prime Video; the Lynx game will be broadcast nationally on ION.







