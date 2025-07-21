Chicago Sky Foundation Announces 2025 Women's Small Business Cohort Finalists, Highlighting Women's Leadership and Entrepreneurial Impact
July 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
CHICAGO, IL - The Chicago Sky Foundation is proud to announce the eight finalists selected for the 2025 Women's Small Business Cohort, an initiative designed to elevate local female business owners and entrepreneurs through a summer-long program focused on community, mentorship and business development.
Seventy-five women-owned businesses from across the city submitted applications, demonstrating the growing momentum of women-led ventures in Chicago. From this pool, the following eight women have been selected for the 2025 cohort:
Omotola Akinbiyi,Bon Femmes-bonfemmes.com
Cat Koo,Hot Yoga Chicago-hotyogachicago.com
Jessica Blue,Jessica Blue Interiors LLC-jessicablueinteriors.com
Tracey McGhee,Ms. Jetsetter-msjetsetter.com
Jona Siko,Print Studio LLC-printstudiochi.com
Tatiana Williams,Tatis Floral-tatisfloral.com
Meghan Young,Tips 312-tips312.com
Nicole Sain,TrnscndWellness LLC-talktoothpaste.com
"The Chicago Sky Foundation's Small Business Cohort is one of the many ways we're committed to supporting women entrepreneurs in Chicago," Chicago Sky President and CEO Adam Fox said. "Aligned with Chicago Sky's mission, we offer resources and opportunities to empower women-owned businesses and strengthen our community."
Uplifting Women and Building a Stronger Community Through Entrepreneurship
The Chicago Sky Foundation cohort experience includes a curated series of workshops aimed at deepening entrepreneurial skills and leadership capacity. Topics range from media training and branding to business infrastructure and retirement planning. Sessions are hosted in partnership with local leaders and organizations including WCIU, the City Treasurer's Office, and AARP.
Throughout the program, participants also receive pitch coaching, peer support, and networking opportunities. The initiative culminates in apublic Pitch Competition and Luncheon on Monday, July 22, where each woman will present her refined business pitch. All cohort members will receive a$5,000 grant for completing the program, and thetop three pitch winners will receive the following additional awards:
1st Place:$25,000
2nd Place:$15,000
3rd Place:$10,000
"The Chicago Sky Foundation is honored to have hosted this year's Women's Small Business Cohort. We're incredibly proud of the eight dynamic women entrepreneurs who completed the program. As they head into the pitch competition, we can't wait to see the impact they'll continue to make in their communities and beyond," Chicago Sky Foundation Executive Director Awvee Storey said.
A Platform for Visibility and Growth
Now in its third year, the Women's Small Business Cohort has become a cornerstone of the Chicago Sky Foundation's efforts to empower women and foster economic equity. By providing not only funding but also a platform for visibility and connection, the program continues to shape a thriving network of women business leaders across Chicago.
