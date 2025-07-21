Connecticut Sun Sign Migna Touré

July 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has signed guard Mamignan "Migna" Touré to a seven-day contract. Per team policy, no terms were disclosed.

Touré, a native of Nevers, France, joins Connecticut after most recently competing alongside Sun rookie guard Leïla Lacan at the 2025 FIBA Women's EuroBasket for the French Women's National Team. The 6-0 shooting guard averaged 9.7 points and 2.8 assists over six games during the tournament. Prior to the 2025 WNBA season, Touré signed a training camp contract with the Golden State Valkyries where she appeared in two preseason contests before being waived prior to the start of the regular season. Touré has played professionally in France since 2012 and has enjoyed great success with in the French National Team circuit, including a gold-medal finish at the 2019 FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup and a fourth-place finish with the French 3x3 team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Sun are back in action on Thursday, July 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:00 PM ET. Tickets are available.







