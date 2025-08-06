Connecticut Sun Slide against Phoenix Mercury, 82-66

August 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Phoenix, AZ - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (5-23) fell to the Phoenix Mercury (18-11) at PHX Arena. The Sun are now 0-2 against the Mercury during the 2025 regular season with their next meeting coming on Saturday, September 6 in Connecticut.

Marina Mabrey finished with 18 points and three assists. Following Mabrey, Tina Charles finished 16 points, a team-high seven rebounds, and two blocks. Rounding out the double-digit scorers was Leila Lacan with 10 points, five rebounds, and a career-high tying six steals.

Both teams had a slow start to the game, trading possessions before the Mercury scored an and-one layup after a minute and a half of play. The Sun struck back with Leila Lacan getting to the line for two free throws, making the score 3-2 with 8:17 left in the first quarter. After another back and forth, the Mercury scored four unanswered points, making the score 7-2 before the Sun called timeout. Out of the timeout, the Mercury immediately scored a three-pointer prior to the Sun responding with a layup, bringing the score to10-4 with 5:30 left of play. The Mercury scored five more points before a Tina Charles layup with 2:56 left in the quarter, 15-6. The quarter ended with the Mercury scoring 11 unanswered points for the first quarter score to be 26-6.

Marina Mabrey scored four unanswered points to begin the second quarter, ending the Sun's scoring drought. She made a jump shot and then a Sun steal led to Mabrey taking it across the court to make a layup, 26-10. Mabrey then drew a foul with 7:52 left in the half and sunk two free throws to make the score 28-12. The Mercury called a timeout after an 8-2 scoring run by the Sun and an Olivia Nelson-Ododa block that turned into a Leila Lacan layup, 28-14. Out of the timeout, Marina Mabrey scored a three-pointer and the Mercury ended the scoring run with a layup, 30-17. A Marina Mabrey layup and Tina Charles three brought the score within single digits with 4:30 left in the half, 30-22. The Mercury responded with a couple of trips to the free throw lines and made three free throws, 33-22, before they called a timeout with 2:50 left in the half. Out of the timeout, Tina Charles made a layup from Marina Mabrey to bring the score back within single digits, 33-24. The half ended with the Mercury going on an 11-4 run, making the score 44-28.

The Mercury went on a 9-2 run to start the half before the Sun called a timeout with 7:51 left in the third quarter, 53-30. Out of the timeout, the Mercury went on another run, scoring five points to the Sun's one point, forcing another Sun timeout with 6:31 left to go, 58-31. The Sun responded with their own 8-2 run. Tina Charles made a technical free throw, with the Mercury responding with a jump shot, 60-39. Then Charles made an and-one layup with 5:15 left in the third, 60-35. Leila Lacan led a 9-4 run by the Sun, getting four steals in the last five minutes of the third quarter, scoring six of the nine points, and assisting a Marina Mabrey three pointer, ending the quarter 64-48.

The final quarter began with the Sun causing three Mercury turnovers in a row and Migna Touré making a layup and her first career WNBA points, 64-50. The Mercury responded with a layup but couldn't stop an Olivia Nelson-Ododa layup off a Marina Mabrey assist with 7:57 left in the game. The Mercury called a timeout with a 14-point lead, 66-52. The Mercury went on a 7-2 run out of the timeout, with the Sun's only points coming from a Jacy Sheldon layup after an Olivia Nelson-Ododa steal, 73-54. With almost five minutes left in the quarter, the Sun called a timeout with Jacy Sheldon driving to the basket and getting fouled to make two free throws at the line, 73-56 with 4:24 left to play. The two teams continued to exchange baskets until the end of the quarter for a final score of 82-66.

The Sun shot 34.7% (25/72) while the Mercury shot 45.3% (29/64) from the field tonight. From the three-point line, the Sun shot 20% (5/25) and the Mercury shot 40% (8/20). The Sun also scored 26 points off of 18 Mercury turnovers and ended the night with 11 steals.

The Mercury were led by Satou Sabally with 23 points and six rebounds, while Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas rounded out their starters with double-digits with 15 and 13 points respectively. Thomas also had 12 rebounds and 12 assists. DeWanna Bonner rounded out the Mercury's double-digit scorers with 18 points off the bench.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 66 6 22 20 18 Mabrey-18 Charles-7 Hartley-4

PHX 82 26 18 20 18 Sabally-23 Thomas-12 Thomas-12

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun are back in action on Thursday, August 7 at 10:00 PM ET when they play the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.