New York Liberty to Host Second Annual Brooklyn Dribble Presented by Ticketmaster at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Sunday, Sept .7

August 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK, N.Y. - The 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty announced today its largest community event - The Brooklyn Dribble, presented by Ticketmaster - will return for a second year on Sunday, Sept. 7 at Brooklyn Bridge Park. The Brooklyn Dribble is a free, open-to-the public event where thousands of youth participants and their families will dribble basketballs along a one-mile path in Brooklyn Bridge Park, ending in a Liberty Fan Fest.

The event will begin with the dribble parade at 10 a.m., starting at Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6 and ending at Pier 2 with a Liberty Fan Fest featuring performances by Ellie the Elephant, the Timeless Torches and a special guest performer; a DJ; food trucks; lawn games; face painting; airbrush tattoo artists; hair styling stations; Brooklyn Basketball-led games and activities; and more. Basketballs and t-shirts will be provided for all participants. Fans are encouraged to pre-register online HERE.

"After such incredible turnout and response to 2024, the New York Liberty could not be more excited to bring The Brooklyn Dribble back for a second year," said Keia Clarke, New York Liberty, Chief Executive Officer. "The Brooklyn Dribble is about more than celebrating our team - it's about bringing people together, honoring the community that has continued to show up and support us, and creating meaningful and lasting memories in Brooklyn, together."

In 2024, The Brooklyn Dribble drew a crowd of more than 2,000 dedicated Liberty fans and was the team's largest community event since the team relocated to Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Dribble highlights the Liberty's commitment to growing and strengthening a vibrant fanbase and community in Brooklyn and beyond.

The Brooklyn Dribble is the culmination of the New York Liberty's summer spent bringing together and connecting with the Liberty's passionate community and fanbase. As part of the New York Liberty's social responsibility platform, which emphasizes the organization's dedication to expanding youth basketball through clinics and camps, the Liberty hosted multiple youth basketball camps and clinics throughout New York, providing young athletes with hands-on basketball learning and instruction from trained Brooklyn Basketball clinicians. Brooklyn Basketball - a program affiliated with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty - will host new after school programming, camps and clinics at the recently announced Brooklyn Basketball Training Center, opposite Barclays Center on Flatbush Avenue, this fall.







