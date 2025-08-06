Postgame Notes: MIN vs SEA (8.5.25)

August 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNESOTA LYNX (25-5) 91, SEATTLE STORM (16-14) 87

August 5, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Bridget Carleton recorded 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting (66.7%) from deep, one assists and a block in tonight's contest. Carleton scored three baskets from deep in the third quarter, tying her career high for three-point field goals made in a quarter (3) and a half (4).

Tonight marked Jessica Shepard's fourth double-double of the season and the 14th of her career with her 13-point, 11-rebound performance. Shepard moved to sixth place in the Lynx leaderboards for double-doubles, passing Lindsay Whalen (13).

Alanna Smith tallied five steals, four rebounds, two assists and blocks during the contest, marking her 20th game of the season recording two+ blocks in a game. Smith currently stands second in the WNBA in total blocks on the season (59) and third in blocks per game (2.0).

Courtney Williams totaled 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting (40.0%) from the floor, and 2-of-4 (50.0%) from deep. Tonight is the eighth time this season Williams has scored 20+ points in a game, also adding four rebounds and four assists during the contest.

Kayla McBride finished with 14 points, shooting a perfect 9-of-9 from the line. McBride totaled six assists, two rebounds and two steals on the night, tying her career high for assists in a quarter (5) during the third.

In her Lynx debut, DiJonai Carrington totaled 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting (71.4%) from the floor in 17:44 minutes off the bench. Carrington also chipped in four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block during the night, marking her fourth-straight game with a blocked shot.

Carrington recorded the most points in a Lynx debut as a reserve (13) since Chardé Houston's (21) and Candice Wiggins' (15) performances during Minnesota's season-opener against Detroit on May 18, 2008 in Target Center.

Team Notes

Minnesota knocked down five three-pointers in the third quarter on 5-of-9 shooting (55.6%), led by Carleton, who totaled three triples during the quarter. The Lynx finished on 9-of-22 shooting (40.9%) from deep, marking the 12th time this season Minnesota has shot at least 40% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota's bench tallied 26 points, marking the 15th game this season with a 15+ point performance from the bench, led by Carrington (13) and Maria Kliundikova (8).

The Lynx totaled 13 steals on the night, which is the ninth time this season the team has recorded 10+ steals in a game. Minnesota's defensive effort was led by Smith (5), Shepard (2), Carrington (2) and McBride (2).

Tonight's win is the eighth time in franchise history Minnesota has won 25+ games in a season, and the first time it has occurred in back-to-back seasons since 2016 and 2017.







