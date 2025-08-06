Dallas Wings to Host Inspiring Women Weekend August 8-10

August 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings announced the three honorees for their third annual Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration Awards on Wednesday. Naismith Hall of Fame coach Jody Conradt has been named the Trailblazer Woman of Inspiration Award winner, CEO of Girl Scouts of North Texas Jennifer Bartkowski is the recipient of the Community Woman of Inspiration Award, and Dallas City Manager Kimblery Bizor Tolbert was selected as the Businesswoman of Inspiration Award winner. The trio of honorees highlight the Wings' Inspiring Women Weekend presented by GEM (Girls Empowered by Mavericks) which will feature a variety of celebrations and activations during Friday and Sunday's home games.

All three honorees will be recognized during the Wings' nationally televised tilt again the reigning WNBA Champions New York Liberty on Friday, Aug. 8. Tipoff on ION is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT. At halftime of the contest, all three will participate in a panel hosted by award-winning anchor and reporter Dia Wall of WFAA. Wall is a North Texas native who returned to the DFW area in 2024 after nine years in Kansas City reporting for KSHB 41.

As the second woman ever inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998, Conradt is known as a pioneer, but also a durable, dynamic and ethical leader who gave credibility to her sport during 31 years as head coach with the Longhorns. From 1992-2001, Conradt served UT in a dual role as basketball coach and women's athletics director. She continues to serve the University as a special assistant to Folger Family Vice President/Athletics Director Chris Del Conte. Conradt led the 1985-86 Longhorns to a 34-0 record and national championship, the NCAA's first perfect season in the sport. She is a life trustee of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., and also is an emeritus board member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn. In 38 years as a collegiate head coach, Conradt's teams won 900 games - and, more important, more than 90 percent of the student-athletes graduated. Speak with her former student-athletes, and they agree on Conradt's life lessons: integrity and team goals above all, self-discipline and organization, embrace diversity and tolerance, commit to honest and effective communication, maintain presence in front of people and continually exhibit class.

Bartkowski is the Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX), where she has served since 2009 in roles including Chief Development Officer and Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer. Bartkowski led the creation of the national Girl Scout STEM initiative, grounded in the success of GSNETX's $15 million STEM Center of Excellence-a 92-acre living laboratory in southwest Dallas that opened in 2018. This flagship facility is transforming the workforce pipeline in North Texas by inspiring girls to pursue STEM careers. Under her leadership, GSNETX has accelerated mental health programming, deepened its focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and access, and revitalized outdoor leadership experiences. She has driven strategic efforts to ensure equitable access to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, reimagining program delivery and volunteer engagement to foster belonging and relevance for today's girls. Jennifer is also leading the development of Texas's first Girl Scout DreamLab - a flexible, innovative space that evolves with the interests of girls. Bartkowski holds a Master of Public Administration from Texas A&M University and has worked with organizations including United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, the American Lung Association of Texas, and as a nonprofit consultant.

Bizor Tolbert was appointed Dallas City Manager on January 22, 2025, after being named Interim City Manager in May 2024. She previously served as Deputy City Manager and Chief of Staff since rejoining the City in 2017. As City Manager of the ninth largest city in the country, she oversees a budget of $5.2 billion and a workforce of 13,000+ Dallas team members. She is the first African American female to serve as Dallas City Manager, and the only woman leading a top ten city in the United States with a council - manager form of government. A transformational, results-driven leader, Tolbert is a Texas native, holds a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of North Texas. She is also a graduate of the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, and an International City / County Management Association Credentialed Manager (ICMA-CM).

In addition to Friday's panel, fans can look forward to Wings and GEM-branded cosmetic bags to the first 2,000 fans on Friday and sunglasses to the first 2,000 fans on Sunday, on-court recognitions throughout the weekend, including notable Dallas Wings alumni and leaders from throughout the community, GEM Dream Team Skills Challenge at halftime on Sunday, and a marketplace of female-owned businesses on the concourse of College Park Center. On Saturday, Dallas Wings Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to watch practice and visit with the players and staff.

A limited number of tickets remain for both games this weekend - including Friday against the New York Liberty at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday against the Washington Mystics at 3 p.m.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.