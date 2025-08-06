2025 WNBA Canada Game Presented by Tangerine in Vancouver to Feature 15 Official Partners

TORONTO - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced that 15 Canadian marketing and retail partners will support the 2025 WNBA Canada Game presented by Tangerine through a variety of interactive events, fan experiences, brand promotions and community programming. The third WNBA Canada Game presented by Tangerine will feature the Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm playing a regular-season game on Friday, Aug. 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., marking the first regular-season WNBA game outside of the U.S.

Limited tickets starting at $32 are available at Ticketmaster.ca. The matchup, which will mark the WNBA's third game ever in Canada, will air live in Canada on TSN, in the U.S. on ION, and in more than 200 countries and territories around the world on WNBA League Pass.

Below are highlights of the partner activations around the game:

Air Canada: Air Canada returns for the third consecutive WNBA Canada Game with an in-game promotion and "Fan Flight," which has been awarded to Team Addy, a U-17 girls' team from Centre Wellington who Air Canada will fly to Vancouver to attend the game and participate in a private basketball clinic. Team Addy continues to inspire their community with strength and unity as they honor their beloved teammate.

Bell: Bell will host a community basketball clinic for a group of athletes in Vancouver as part of the "Bell for Better" program. At the game, fans can take part in Shoot your Shot! - a head-to-head skills game - for the chance to win prizes, including custom sneakers.

Campbell's: As the Official Cracker Partner of the WNBA in Canada, Goldfish will tip off the collaboration with an interactive fan experience outside the arena prior to the game. The inflatable Goldfish Tunnel experience invites fans to take part in photo opportunities and sampling.

Canadian Cancer Society: The Canadian Cancer Society will be the charitable recipient of the 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will benefit the Canadian Cancer Society's wig bank program, which provides donated and new wigs to cancer patients who have undergone cancer surgery or have lost their hair because of cancer treatment. On game day, fans can visit the Canadian Cancer Society's space on the concourse to leave messages of encouragement for patients staying at one of the four lodges in B.C. and learn about its support programs.

Canadian Tire Corporation: WNBA partner Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) will team up with the WNBA to host a girls basketball team from The Tri-Cities for a clinic. During the game, Canadian Tire and Sport Chek will conduct interactive giveaways and host a sign-making station on the concourse. Courtesy of Sport Chek, fans can score tickets to the game on social media via @wnbacanada.

DoorDash: DoorDash, the Official On-Demand Delivery Platform sponsor of the WNBA since 2020, will host a basketball clinic led by the WNBA for select young women from New Heights Basketball Academy - the only female-focused basketball academy in B.C.

Gatorade: Gatorade will continue to rehydrate and refuel the world's best athletes as the Official Sports Drink Partner of the game.

GoodLife Fitness: As the Official Fitness Partner of the WNBA in Canada, GoodLife Fitness offered fans the chance to win a trip for two to Vancouver to attend the game.

Endy: Endy, the WNBA's Official Sleep Partner in Canada, will pop-up on the concourse with a high-energy pillow toss, a fan-favorite claw machine, and an interactive lounge showcasing Canada's top-rated mattress. Endy will promote recovery and performance through in-game giveaways and promotions.

Maybelline New York: As part of its "Brave Together" initiative supporting mental health awareness, Maybelline will debut an engaging "Brave Booth" on the concourse, where fans can learn about accessible mental health resources and receive product samples. Maybelline will debut a new digital campaign showcasing the strength, resilience and empowerment embodied by the WNBA athletes. Prior to the game, Maybelline will offer professional makeup services to players from the Dream and Storm.

OLLY: OLLY will host a pregame wellness panel spotlighting women's health and well-being, with expert insights on self-care, performance, and mental and physical balance.

Peace Collective: For the third year in a row, Peace Collective is releasing an exclusive 2025 WNBA Canada Game merchandise line, including t-shirts, fleeces, accessories, as well as Storm and Dream team apparel.

Peau de Loup: The WNBA will collaborate with Vancouver-based brand Peau de Loup on a t-shirt celebrating both the game and the city of Vancouver. Team-branded apparel and accessories will also be available for purchase in-arena and online at peaudeloup.com.

Sun Life: Sun Life will host its annual WNBA Fantasy Camp, featuring a basketball clinic led by WNBA instructors.

Tangerine Bank: As the first Foundational Partner of the WNBA in Canada, Tangerine returns as Presenting Partner of the game. Outside of the arena pregame, fans can shoot hoops at the "Tangerine Layup" for a chance to win exclusive merchandise or tickets to the game. Tangerine will run a local courtside ticket contest for a winner and three guests.

Following the sold-out 2023 and 2024 WNBA Canada Games held in Toronto and Edmonton, respectively, the 2025 game will mark the fifth WNBA game to be played outside of the U.S. following the previous games in Canada, England (2011) and Mexico (2004).

The 2025 WNBA Canada Game presented by Tangerine comes ahead of the debut of the Toronto Tempo, one of the WNBA's expansion teams joining the league in 2026.

WNBA fans in Canada can follow the league's first international social media accounts (@WNBACanada) on Facebook and Instagram, and the WNBA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. Official WNBA merchandise is available at the NBA Store in Canada at NBAStore.ca.







