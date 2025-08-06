Las Vegas Aces Hosting Mammovan August 12 at HQ Ahead of August 17 Cancer Awareness Game at Michelob ULTRA Arena

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces are once again teaming up with the Kay Yow Fund for a "Shooting 4 a Cure" campaign, where fans can pledge money for every 3-pointer made by the Aces during the Sunday, Aug. 17 Cancer Awareness Game. Additionally, the Aces are teaming up again with Nevada Health Centers to provide affordable mammogram screenings in the Mammovan on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at the Aces headquarters in Henderson.

Aces Team Up with Nevada Health Centers to Provide Affordable Mammography Screenings

For the fourth year in a row, the Las Vegas Aces are partnering with Nevada Health Centers to provide affordable mammography screenings. This year's Aces Mammovan screening event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at the Aces Headquarters, with appearances by Aces staff and mascot BUCKET$.

Up to 40 patients may be screened on August 12 and each patient who receives a mammography screening at the event will receive a pair of tickets to the Aces game on August 17, which is also the Aces Cancer Awareness Day.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older. However, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 who have a screening referral from a provider.

Appointments must be made in advance by calling 1-877-581-6266 and selecting option 1. In addition to the two tickets for the Aces vs Dallas game, incentives and other prizes will be offered to women screened that day.

The Las Vegas Aces and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund Turning Cancer Awareness into Action.

Every minute, a woman is diagnosed with cancer-regardless of her family history, race, age or socio-economic status.

This year, the Aces and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund are shining a light on Triple Negative Breast Cancer, a devastating disease that disproportionately affects Black women. On August 17 vs. Dallas Wings, every three-pointer made by the Aces will represent a step forward-supporting programs that improve access to quality cancer care for under-resourced women.

Fans can also bid on items in the Las Vegas Aces Shooting 4 a Cure Charity Auction. Items include a 2025 Las Vegas Aces team-signed basketball and an A'ja Wilson autographed jersey!

Fans can visit lasvegasaces.com/cancerawareness for more information.







