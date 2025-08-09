Las Vegas Aces Weather Storm for 90-86 Victory

August 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - A pair of Aces celebrated their birthdays with impressive performances to lead the Las Vegas Aces (17-14) to a 90-86 victory over the Seattle Storm (16-15) on Friday night in Michelob ULTRA Arena. A'ja Wilson, who turned 29 today, had a game-high 29 points to go with 12 rebounds; NaLyssa Smith, who is now 25, had a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double; Jackie Young poured in 26 points and dished out 5 assists, Chelsea Gray added 13 points and 5 assists; and Jewell Loyd chipped in 10.

Dominique Malonga led the Storm with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

SCORE BY QUARTERS TEAM 1 2 3 4 Total Aces 23 24 24 19 90 Storm 17 19 27 23 86

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 23, Seattle 17) Seattle held an early 7-6 edge, but a bucket from Smith at 7:08 gave the Aces an 8-7 lead and while the game was tied 3 more times, the Aces never again trailed. Las Vegas hit 47.4% of its field goal attempts, including 3 of 5 from distance; Seattle made 36.8% of theirs and went 3 of 9 from behind the arc. Wilson topped all scorers with 9 points and Ezi Magbegor notched 8 for Seattle.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 47, Seattle 36) An 8-2 run by Seattle out of the gate knotted the score at 25-all. The Aces responded with an 13-4 run for a 38-29 advantage. The Aces lead vacillated between 8-11 points the remainder of the half. The Aces shooting improved to 50% overall and outscored the Storm 14-4 in the paint, while Seattle made 40% from the field. Wilson scored a high of 9 points and Erica Wheeler chipped in 6 for the Storm.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 71, Seattle 63) After the Aces expanded their lead to 54-38 at 6:49, Seattle scored 6 straight points. Las Vegas responded with an 11-2 run for a 65-46 lead at 3:45 before Seattle stormed back with the game's next 11 points. Each side scored 6 more each before the third quarter expired. Seattle shot a red-hot 61.1% from the field, 2 of 4 from distance, while the Aces made 47.1% overall and went 4 of 7 (.571) from 3-point. The Storm outscored the Aces 16-6 in the paint. Young led the Aces with 7 points and Seattle's Gabby Williams had 9.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 90, Seattle 86) Seattle netted a 7-0 quarter-opening run, cutting the Aces lead to 71-70 before Smith hit a jumper at 7:48 to halt the run. The game remained close and Seattle drew even, 75-all, on an and-1 with 5:38 remaining. The Aces broke the tie with a 9-1 spurt, getting 7 from Young, for an 84-76 at 3:06. Seattle outscored Las Vegas 6-2 over a 2-minute span to make it a 3-point game, 87-84, but would get no closer after Young responded with a 3 20 seconds later. Las Vegas hit just 33.3% of its field goal attempts and went 2 of 7 from 3-point, while Seattle's near comeback was fueled by 53.3% shooting, despite going 0 of 3 behind the arc. Young poured in 12 points and Malonga had 10.

The Aces finished the game making 44.9% (31-29 FGs) overall and 45.5% (10-22 3pt FGs) from afar; Seattle shot 47.8% (32-67 FGs) from the floor but just 28.6% (6-21 3pt FGs) of their 3-pointers.

The Aces outrebounded the Storm 38-29, including 11-4 on the offensive glass.

Las Vegas gave up 15 points off 13 turnovers and scored 8 off Seattle's 7 miscues.

Seattle edged Las Vegas 38-34 points in the paint and 8-6 in fast break points; the Aces won second-chance points 13-4.

Seattle's bench outscored Las Vegas' reserves 36-12.

The Aces held the Storm's top to scorers entering the game, Nneka Ogwumike (18.2 ppg) and Skylar Diggins (16.6 ppg) to 12 and zero, respectively.

GAME NOTES

Smith's double-double was the 37th of her career and 3rd of the season, all 3 with the Aces.

Entering the game, Smith needed 8 rebounds to reach 1,000 career boards. She now has 1,004.

Wilson moves up to No. 3 for all-time WNBA career games with 20 or more points with 153 such games, Tina Charles is No. 2 with 185.

Wilson ranks No. 4 for games with 25 or more points with 72, Breanna Stewart is No. 3 with 77.

The win was the 163rd win of Young's career, which is the second-most victories before turning 28. Maya Moore is first with 164. Young's birthday is September 16.

Wilson's double-double was the 112th of her career, which ranks No. 6 among WNBA leaders. Nneka Ogwumike is No. 5 with 114.

Wilson's 12 rebounds drew her into a tie for No. 23 on the all-time rebounding list with Tangela Smith (2,335). No. 22 is Stewart with 2,428 boards.

With 8 made field goals tonight, Young passed Becky Hammon (223) and Margo Dydek (224) for 5th on the franchise's made field goals list.

Young's 25 points tonight passed Sophia Young-Malcolm (17) to move to No. 5 in franchise history in 25+ point games. She needs 2 more games with 25+ points to pass Kayla McBride (19) at No. 4 and Kelsey Plum (20) is No. 3. Wilson leads the franchise with 72 games.

The Aces recorded their 40th straight home sellout with 10,415 fans in attendance - the most consecutive sellouts in WNBA history.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

UP NEXT: The Aces welcome the Connecticut Sun (5-24) to The House Sunday at 6 p.m. The game will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV.







