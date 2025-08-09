Indiana Fever Topple Chicago Sky in 22-Point Victory

August 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (18-14) bested the Chicago Sky in a 92-70 win with double-digit scoring from Kelsey Mitchell (26), Lexie Hull (17), Sophie Cunningham (16), and Aliyah Boston (15).

Eight-point first quarters from Boston and Mitchell, along with six points from Natasha Howard, put the Fever out in front 25-16. Indiana extended their lead to double digits thanks to a 10-point second quarter from Cunningham to go up 48-37 at the halftime break.

Mitchell's nine points in the third quarter gave Indiana a 20-point lead with one quarter remaining. The Fever continued to lead the Sky with the help of three made threes from Lexie Hull in the fourth quarter to close out the victory.

Indiana Fever Notes:

With 26 points tonight, Kelsey Mitchell now leads the entire WNBA in points scored this season with 637 total.

Mitchell finished the night with her eighth 25+ point game of the season, one away from tying Caitlin Clark for the most in a single season in franchise history. The game marked Mitchell's 17th 20+ point game of the season.

With her second block of the night, Aliyah Boston moved past Kelly Schumacher into third all-time in franchise history for blocks. The record-setting block came against former college teammate Kamilla Cardoso, giving Boston 132 blocks in 112 games played.

With her second steal of the night at 1:01 in the second quarter, Lexie Hull earned her 100th career steal, doing so in her 122nd game.

Makayla Timpson recorded a career-high seven assists, Kelsey Mitchell recorded a new season high of eight assists and Lexie Hull recorded a new season high of 17 points.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever will remain home at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, hosting the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, Aug. 12, broadcast nationally on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.







