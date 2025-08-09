Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Sun 8/11/25

August 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

*** Part 1.1 - Preview: Valkyries vs. Sun - 8/11/25

Sun, Aug 10, 2025, 4:06 AM

Kalyb Champion

The Golden State Valkyries host the Connecticut Sun for Birdwatcher's Night at Chase Center on Monday. The Valkyries have split their first two meetings against the Sun, beating them by 24 points at Chase Center on June 22 and losing by 31 points in Connecticut on July 27.

This past Thursday morning, a large violet-colored, gold-speckled egg was found in Thrive City. All fans in attendance at Monday's game will receive binoculars, courtesy of DoorDash, as they try to identify where the egg came from and what is inside.

Chase Center Nest Cam

Valkyries vs. Sun

Monday, Aug. 11 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

Head Coach Natalie Nakase referred to Saturday's matchup as a "must-win" and the Valkyries responded, defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 72-59 at Chase Center. Veronica Burton led the way with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Cecilia Zandalasini added 14 points and four 3-pointers, all coming in the first half. Janelle Salaün nearly had a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds and Tiffany Hayes had an all-around floor game with eight points, seven rebounds and a season-high six assists. With the win, the Valkyries secured the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Sparks, winning the season series 3-1 and broke the tie for eighth place, which would give them the final playoff slot if held by season's end. » Full Game Recap

Highlights: Golden State Valkyries Take Season Series vs. Sparks | 8/6/25

CONNECTICUT SCOUTING REPORT

The Connecticut Sun were active at the trade deadline, acquiring forward Aaliyah Edwards from the Washington Mystics in exchange for Jacy Sheldon and a first-round pick swap. Edwards and Sheldon were selected in the same 2024 WNBA Draft, with Edwards going sixth overall and Sheldon going one pick earlier. After starting in half her games as a rookie, Edwards has yet to start in a game this season, averaging 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game. She is nearly two years younger than Seldon and bolsters the Sun's frontcourt, pairing with eight-time All-Star Tina Charles.







