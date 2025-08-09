Malonga, Storm See Rally Fall Short

August 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







LAS VEGAS - Dominique Malonga had a career-high double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the Seattle Storm erased a 19-point second-half deficit on Friday night but ultimately fell to the Las Vegas Aces inside Michelob Ultra Arena, 90-86.

Malonga was one of five players in double figures for the Storm. Brittney Sykes, seeing her first action in a Seattle uniform since being acquired in a trade on Tuesday, had 14 points, as did Gabby Williams. Erica Wheeler tallied 16, and Nneka Ogwumike added 12.

The 6-foot-6 rookie center hit 8-of-11 from the floor in 25 minutes of action off the bench and surpassed her previous career highs of 14 points and 11 rebounds, both set on July 24 in Chicago.

"Confidence comes with reps, and I'm getting more and reps," Malonga said. "My coaches trust me more and more. Now when I step on the court, I just know what I can bring. I just try to do the simple things, do what I'm good at: finishing in the paint, rebounding the ball, set good screens and just do really well. I just step on the court and focus on that, and it's working, so I just keep doing that."

The Storm was down 65-46 with 3:20 left in the third quarter, then started on a 26-8 scoring run that spanned into the fourth quarter.

"We were sharper with our coverages on A'ja (Wilson), we were contesting, and I thought we were rebounding well in the second half," Head Coach Noelle Quinn said of the comeback. "We were limiting them to one shot on possessions, playing a little bit faster, and obviously, the points in the paint mattered. (a 30-12 advantage for Seattle in the second half)."

During the scoring run, Seattle scored the first seven points of the fourth to get within one point and then Malonga tied it 75-75 on a traditional three-point play with just over five minutes to play.

Las Vegas answered by scoring the next five points, but Seattle came back with its own 5-1 burst to make it a one-possession game at 87-84 with a minute left to play. The Aces stayed ahead for the 90-86 win.

Sykes played 29 minutes off the bench, coming in for the first time with 6:28 left in the opening period. Along with her 14 points, she had six assists, two rebounds, and two blocked shots.

"With just one practice under her belt, her explosiveness to the rim, willing to get in the paint and get to the free throw line and she can also initiate and get us into offense," Quinn said. "She picked up our stuff pretty quickly and I think she's going to continue to help us tremendously."

For the sixth game in a row, the Storm had 20-plus assists, finishing with 21. Along with Sykes' six, Skylar Diggins also handed out six.

A'ja Wilson pumped in 29 points and Jackie Young had 26 for the Aces.

UP NEXT: The Storm ends its two-game road trip on Sunday, August 8 against the Los Angeles Sparks. Tipoff is at 5:00 pm PT and the game will be broadcast locally on KOMO and CW Seattle and available for Prime Video users in Washington State.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.