Aces Look for Regular Season Sweep against Connecticut Sunday

August 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (17-14) continue their home stand against the Connecticut Sun (5-24) Sunday evening at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The fourth and final regular season contest between the two teams will tip off at 6 p.m. PT and air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV.

MILESTONE WATCHES:

A'ja Wilson (500) needs 6 more blocks to pass Ruth Riley (505) on the league's all-time blocks list.

Wilson (2,335) needs just 1 more rebound to pass Tangela Smith (2,335) for sole possession of No. 23 on the league's all-time rebounds list.

Jackie Young (18) needs 2 more games with 25+ points to pass Kayla McBride (19) to become the franchise's 4th all-time in 25+ point games. Kelsey Plum (20) is No. 3. Wilson leads the franchise with 72 games.

Young (163) needs 2 more wins to own the WNBA record for most victories before turning 28. Maya Moore currently holds that record with 164.

Jewell Loyd (1,961) needs just 1 more made field goal to break a tie with Lindsay Whalen (1,961) and sit alone at No. 23 on the WNBA's all-time made field goals list. Wilson (1,964) is No. 22 and Taj McWilliams-Franklin (1,985) is No. 21.

With the win against Seattle Friday, the Aces moved up in the league standings to the 6th spot and are now tied with the Indiana Fever (17-14). The Fever, however, take the No. 5 spot due to the 2-1 regular season head-to-head advantage over Las Vegas. The Aces are 2 games out of 3rd, behind Atlanta (19-11) and Phoenix (19-11).

Five Aces players are averaging double figures against Connecticut this season - Wilson (21 ppg), Young (16.7 ppg), Loyd (12 ppg), Chelsea Gray (11 ppg) and NaLyssa Smith (11 ppg with Dallas). Guard Dana Evans has also chipped in 8.7 points against the Sun in 2025.

Smith, who recorded her 3rd double-double of the year, enters Sunday's matchup coming off her season-high 12-rebound game and 5 of 6 field goal shooting.

After netting 32% of their shots from beyond the arc the previous 4 games, the Aces connected on 45.5% (10-22 3FGs) against Seattle - their third-highest percentage in 2025.

While the Aces are on a 3-game winning streak and have won 7 of their last 10, Connecticut has dropped 8 out of their last 10 games, including the last 3. They rank at the bottom 3 in the league in points (75.1 ppg), field goal percentage (.402), 3-point percentage (.304), rebounds (31.3 rpg) and assists (17 apg).

4x All-Defensive team honoree Tina Charles has played all 29 games for Connecticut this season, averaging a team-leading 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds. Since the beginning of July (12 games), Charles averaged 18 points and 7.4 rebounds on 41.5% shooting from the field.

After missing 9 games to an ankle injury, guard Marina Mabrey is averaging 14.7 points over the past 6 games, where she recorded double figures in 5 of those games. Despite shooting a lower percentage from the floor and from distance in 2025, Mabrey's assists (3.9 apg) and rebound averages (4.6 rpg) are the highest in her career.

On August 7, the Sun acquired second year forward Aliyah Edwards in exchange for guard Jacy Sheldon and rights to swap their 2026 first-round draft pick with Washington. Over the past 2 seasons, Edwards averaged 7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 18.5 minutes during her time with Washington and could see her Sun debut Sunday

Connecticut rookie Leïla Lacan, who missed the first 17 games due to her commitments with the French National Team, is also averaging 10 points on 54.8% field goal shooting over the last 4 games for the Sun.

Las Vegas is 27-33 all-time against Connecticut and the Aces have won 9 out of their last 10, including their last 7.

LAST TIME(S) OUT: Wilson led all players from both teams in scoring the past 3 matchups with 22 points, 22 points and 19 points, respectively. In the 3 previous meetings, she also led the Aces with an average of 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

Charles averaged 16.3 ppg and 4.0 rpg and Saniya Rivers tallied 10.3 ppg and 4.3 rpg against the Aces.

Las Vegas averaged 86 ppg, 40.3 rpg, 18.3 apgand shot 45% from the field and 37.5% from distance; while Connecticut posted 63 ppg, 38.7 rpg, 15 apg and hit 34.8% of their shots from the field and a frigid 20.8% from afar.

Megan Gustafson was listed on the injury report for all 3 games and the Aces added Smith since their last meeting. Mabrey also missed the last 2 meetings.

UP NEXT: The Aces prepare for their third regular season contest against the New York Liberty (20-10) on Wednesday, Aug.13, at 7 p.m. PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will air nationally on ESPN.







