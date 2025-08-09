Valkyries Channel 'Must Win Energy' Defeating Sparks

August 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Head Coach Natalie Nakase referred to Saturday's matchup as a "must-win" and the Valkyries responded, defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 72-59 at Chase Center. Veronica Burton led the way with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Cecilia Zandalasini added 14 points and four 3-pointers, all coming in the first half. Janelle Salaün nearly had a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds and Tiffany Hayes had an all-around floor game with eight points, seven rebounds and a season-high six assists.

With the win, the Valkyries secured the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Sparks, winning the season series 3-1 and broke the tie for eighth place, which would give them the final playoff slot if held by season's end.

ZANDALASINI'S CAREER-BEST FIRST HALF

Cecilia Zandalasini was on fire in the first half, scoring 14 points and hitting four 3-pointers. Zandalasini hit three straight triples in the second quarter, two of which were stepbacks to gain separation from her defender. Saturday's first half marked her highest-scoring half of her career and tied a career-high for made threes. She only missed one shot in 17 first-half minutes, going 5-for-6 from the field.

BURTON'S THIRD QUARTER

Veronica Burton came alive in the third quarter with eight points on 3-for-4 shooting in the frame. Burton opened the quarter with an and-1 layup through the teeth of the Sparks' defense. Then on consecutive possessions, she drilled a top-of-the-key 3-pointer and again penetrated the defense for a crafty scoop layup. Burton finished as the game's leading scorer and half of her 16 points came in the third quarter.

VALKYRIES' LOCKDOWN DEFENSE

The Valkyries suffocated the Sparks with swarming defense, holding them to 32.8 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from three. In particular, they stifled and frustrated All-Star guard Kelsey Plum, who scored just four points on 1-for-9 shooting and picked up a flagrant foul late in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries remain at Chase Center, hosting the Connecticut Sun for Birdwatcher's Night on Monday (7 p.m.; KPIX+).







