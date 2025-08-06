Storm Test Minnesota before Falling

August 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points - her 140th career game with 20 or more - and sparked a fourth-quarter rally with three makes from downtown, but the Seattle Storm fell to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night inside Climate Pledge Arena, 91-87.

Erica Wheeler added 19 points for the Storm, Dominique Malonga came off the bench for 12, and Skylar Diggins had 11.

"We continue to put ourselves in position where we can win those games," Head Coach Noelle Quinn said. "It's about having another gear or something, whether it's energy or execution. I continue to applaud the group for their resilience in putting us in position to be in a one-possession game at the end."

The Lynx were up by nine when Ogwumike dropped two threes, making it a two-possession game with just under two minutes to go.

Ogwumike and Diggins both hit a three in the thirty seconds of the game, but the Lynx closed it out with free throws to win the game.

The back-and-forth game had 14 ties and 12 lead changes.

"It's just being able to get over that hump," Wheeler said. "We have that push. We've been playing our hearts out and doing everything we need to do to get a win. We've just got to keep pushing."

Just a minute into the game, Gabby Williams stole the ball in backcourt for her 75th steal, breaking the team's single-season record. She had two more steals after that. Williams leads the league at 2.6 steals per game. At the start of Tuesday's schedule, no one else had more than 46.

Led by Diggins' seven, the Storm dished 25 assists. This was their fifth straight game in the 20s, the longest such streak of the season, and every starter had at least four.

Courtney Williams led Minnesota with 20 points.

UP NEXT: The Storm head out on a two-game road trip with the first contest on Friday, August 8 in Las Vegas. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm PT and the game will be broadcast nationally on ION.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.