Nneka Ogwumike Wins 2025 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Published on September 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike has been named the recipient of the 2025 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, recognizing her exemplary character, leadership and commitment to the spirit of the game. Ogwumike becomes the first player in league history to win the award four times, having previously earned the honor in three consecutive seasons from 2019 to 2021.

The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award is presented each season to a player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity. The award is named for the late Kim Perrot, who helped the Houston Comets win WNBA championships in 1997 and 1998 in the league's first two seasons before passing away in August 1999 after a seven-month battle with cancer.

In her second season with the Storm, Ogwumike continued to deliver at an elite level, averaging 18.3 points, 7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during the 2025 campaign. She set a career high with 803 total points and became the first player in Storm history to record 40 double-digit scoring games in a single season.

Ogwumike also continued to climb league charts, moving to fifth all time in steals (668) and becoming the sixth-leading scorer in WNBA history. She is the first player ever to surpass 7,000 career points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field. A 10-time AT&T WNBA All-Star, Ogwumike was named the Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player in 2016 and the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2012.

2025 KIM PERROT SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD VOTING RESULTS

Player Team Votes

Nneka Ogwumike Seattle Storm 18

Saniya Rivers Connecticut Sun 11

Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx 7

Kayla Thornton Golden State Valkyries 7

Rachel Banham Chicago Sky 6

Naz Hillmon Atlanta Dream 6

Maddy Siegrist Dallas Wings 5

Natasha Howard Indiana Fever 4

Jewell Loyd Las Vegas Aces 3

Sami Whitcomb Phoenix Mercury 3

Leonie Fiebich New York Liberty 1

Jade Melbourne Washington Mystics 1

KIM PERROT SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD WINNERS

1997 - Haixia Zheng, Los Angeles 1998 - Suzie McConnell Serio, Cleveland 1999 - Dawn Staley, Charlotte 2000 - Suzie McConnell Serio, Cleveland 2001 - Sue Wicks, New York 2002 - Jennifer Gillom, Phoenix 2003 - Edna Campbell, Sacramento 2004 - Teresa Edwards, Minnesota 2005 - Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Connecticut 2006 - Dawn Staley, Houston 2007 - Tully Bevilaqua, Indiana 2008 - Vickie Johnson, San Antonio 2009 - Kara Lawson, Sacramento 2010 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana 2011 - Sue Bird, Seattle; Ruth Riley, San Antonio 2012 - Kara Lawson, Connecticut 2013 - Swin Cash, Chicago; Tamika Catchings, Indiana 2014 - Becky Hammon, San Antonio 2015 - DeLisha Milton-Jones, Atlanta 2016 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana 2017 - Sue Bird, Seattle 2018 - Sue Bird, Seattle 2019 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles 2020 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles 2021 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles 2022 - Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota 2023 - Elizabeth Williams, Chicago 2024 - Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles 2025- Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle







