Gabby Williams Is Seattle's French Army Knife

Published on February 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Gabby Williams has always been an anchor - a pillar for her teammates, a leader for the Seattle Storm and a force that feels inseparable from the city she represents.

As her seventh season in the WNBA came to a close, the 5-foot-11 forward cemented her place as the league's top defensive player, finishing the regular season as the only player with more than 70 steals - she racked up 99. Williams came just two steals shy of breaking the WNBA's all-time record of 100, a mark that hasn't been seriously threatened since it was set in 2006.

The University of Connecticut graduate returned to Seattle for her fifth season with the Storm and immediately set the tone on defense, while blossoming into a veteran leader the team relied on. Williams was named to the 2025 All-Star team for the first time in her career, proving that her year-over-year growth is nowhere near its peak, and her selection to the All-Defensive First Team was the cherry on top following her record-breaking season.

While much of the conversation this past season centered on her defensive dominance, Williams quietly posted career highs in points, rebounds, assists and field goals made, turning in the most complete offensive season of her career.

Her on-court performance alone makes her one of the most impactful athletes in the city. But it's her off-the-court commitment to Seattle that really shines.

As a member of the French National Team, Williams was given the opportunity to play during the 2025 EuroBasket tournament in late June - right in the heart of the WNBA season.

Faced with the Storm dealing with three season-ending injuries to forwards and a shortened roster, she made the difficult decision to stay in Seattle rather than compete overseas.

Williams' sacrifice to forego international play underscored her commitment to not just her teammates and coaches, but to the city that has embraced her from the start.

Seattle fell in love with her game - the defense, the grit, the effort. But it's her personality, her style and her pride for representing this city that makes her unforgettable.

Magnetic. Tough. Global.

That is Seattle's Gabby Williams. Vote for her for Seattle Sports Star of the Year.







