Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike Wins 2025 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Published on September 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike has been named the recipient of the 2025 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, the WNBA announced today. Ogwumike becomes the first player in league history to win the award four times, having previously earned the honor in three consecutive seasons from 2019 to 2021.

The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award is presented each season to a player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity. The award is named in honor of the late Kim Perrot, who helped the Houston Comets win WNBA championships in 1997 and 1998 in the league's first two seasons before passing away in August 1999 after a seven-month battle with cancer.

Ogwumike received 18 votes from a national panel of 72 sportswriters and broadcasters. Connecticut Sun rookie guard Saniya Rivers finished in second with 11 votes, while Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton tied for third with seven votes each. Chicago Sky guard Rachel Banham and Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon each received six votes.

In her 14th WNBA season, Ogwumike averaged 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She started all 44 games for Seattle and led the Storm in both points and rebounds per game. Ogwumike set a career high with 803 total points and became the first player in Storm history to record 40 double-digit scoring games in a single season.

Ogwumike also continued to climb league charts, moving to fifth all time in steals (668) and becoming the sixth-leading scorer in WNBA history. She is the first player ever to surpass 7,000 career points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field. A 10-time AT&T WNBA All-Star, Ogwumike was named the Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player in 2016 and the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2012.

Below are the voting results for the 2025 WNBA Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award and a list of past recipients.

2025 KIM PERROT SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD VOTING RESULTS

Player Team Votes

Nneka Ogwumike Seattle Storm 18

Saniya Rivers Connecticut Sun 11

Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx 7

Kayla Thornton Golden State Valkyries 7

Rachel Banham Chicago Sky 6

Naz Hillmon Atlanta Dream 6

Maddy Siegrist Dallas Wings 5

Natasha Howard Indiana Fever 4

Jewell Loyd Las Vegas Aces 3

Sami Whitcomb Phoenix Mercury 3

Leonie Fiebich New York Liberty 1

Jade Melbourne Washington Mystics 1

KIM PERROT SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD WINNERS

1997 - Haixia Zheng, Los Angeles

1998 - Suzie McConnell Serio, Cleveland

1999 - Dawn Staley, Charlotte

2000 - Suzie McConnell Serio, Cleveland

2001 - Sue Wicks, New York

2002 - Jennifer Gillom, Phoenix

2003 - Edna Campbell, Sacramento

2004 - Teresa Edwards, Minnesota

2005 - Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Connecticut

2006 - Dawn Staley, Houston

2007 - Tully Bevilaqua, Indiana

2008 - Vickie Johnson, San Antonio

2009 - Kara Lawson, Sacramento

2010 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2011 - Sue Bird, Seattle; Ruth Riley, San Antonio

2012 - Kara Lawson, Connecticut

2013 - Swin Cash, Chicago; Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2014 - Becky Hammon, San Antonio

2015 - DeLisha Milton-Jones, Atlanta

2016 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2017 - Sue Bird, Seattle

2018 - Sue Bird, Seattle

2019 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

2020 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

2021 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

2022 - Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2023 - Elizabeth Williams, Chicago

2024 - Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles

2025- Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle







