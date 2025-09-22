Fever, Aces Meet for Game 2 on Tuesday Night in Las Vegas

September 22, 2025

After beating the Aces on Sunday in Game 1, the Fever will look to take a 2-0 series lead in the WNBA Semifinals on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

The sixth-seeded Fever rolled the second-seeded Aces 89-73 on Sunday afternoon behind a playoff career-high 34 points from Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell went 12-for-23 from the field, 4-for-6 from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Her 34 points were the second-most points by a Fever player in a playoff game in franchise history.

As good as Mitchell was on offense, the Fever defense was arguably better in Game 1. Indiana limited four-time MVP A'ja Wilson to just 16 points on 6-of-22 shooting. Wilson scored just four points after halftime.

The Fever now have a golden opportunity to seize control of the best-of-five series before it shifts back to Indianapolis for Game 3 on Friday night.

Indiana is bidding to reach the WNBA Finals for the fourth time in franchise history and the first since 2015. The Aces are trying to reach the Finals for the fourth time since 2020. They won back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.







