Seattle Storm Finalizes 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on February 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced the hiring of Natalie Achonwa, Jarell Christian and Michael Joiner as assistant coaches for the upcoming season. Achonwa, Christian and Joiner join Head Coach Sonia Raman 's staff as she leads the team in her first season after being hired in November.

Achonwa joins the Storm after two seasons at the University of Michigan, where she most recently served as general manager and assistant coach following an initial year as assistant coach of player development. A four-time Canadian Olympian (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024), she also represented Canada as an assistant coach for the U19 World Cup team in 2025. Drafted ninth overall by the Indiana Fever in 2014, Achonwa went on to play nine seasons in the WNBA, earning All-Rookie Team honors in 2014 along with the 2019 WNBA Community Assist Award and the 2020 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award. Achonwa will complete the 2025-26 college basketball season with the Wolverines before transitioning to her role with the Storm.

Christian most recently served as the general manager of the Maine Celtics in the NBA G League, where he led the team to three consecutive 30+ win seasons for the first time in franchise history. In 2023, he served as the director of player development for the Maine Celtics, while also working with the Boston Celtics' player development staff, becoming the first person in NBA history to hold roles with both staffs simultaneously. From 2023-2025, Christian worked as a scout for the Celtics, evaluating the Atlantic, Central, Pacific and Southeast divisions. He previously served as the Maine Celtics' head coach during the 2021-2022 season. Prior to his time in Boston, Christian served as assistant coach with the Washington Wizards from 2019-2021 and as head coach of the Capital City Go-Go during the 2018-2019 season.

Joiner comes to the Storm after two seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, where he served as an assistant coach specializing in player development and defensive strategy. In 2025, the Mercury consistently ranked among the league's top five teams in defensive rating, a testament to Joiner's expertise in coverage tracking and data-informed adjustments. Before joining Phoenix, Joiner served as an assistant coach with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate, and as a player development coach for the Grizzlies. While with the Grizzlies, he worked closely with Coach Raman, collaborating on scouting preparation and the team's defensive system.

