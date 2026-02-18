Mystics Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics announced today the team's 2026 preseason schedule and ticket information for the upcoming season.

Washington will tip off preseason action when they host the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, Apr. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at CareFirst Arena. The Mystics will then travel to Atlanta for a Sunday matinee against the Dream on May 3, to conclude preseason play. Both games will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network and Monumental+.

Single-game tickets are now available for the Mystics' home opener presented by Capital One on Sunday, May 10, against the New York Liberty, as well as Washington's Sept. 24 matchup versus the Chicago Sky at Capital One Arena. Fans can purchase tickets to the May 10 and Sept. 24 games, along with select special ticket offers, including the popular Brunch & Basketball, by visiting https://mystics.wnba.com/tickets. Additional single-game ticket information will be released at a later date.

Mystics 2026 partial plans are also on sale now. Fans interested in purchasing partial plans can call 877-DC-HOOP1, email ticketsales@washmystics.com, or complete this form to receive more information.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET)

Saturday, Apr. 25 Minnesota Lynx Washington, D.C. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 3 Atlanta Dream Atlanta, GA 3:00 p.m.







