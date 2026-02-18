Toronto Tempo to Face Connecticut, Minnesota in 2026 Preseason Games

[Toronto, ON] - The Toronto Tempo will open 2026 preseason play against the Connecticut Sun at Coca-Cola Coliseum on April 29, followed by a trip to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on May 1. Tip-off in Toronto is set for 7:00 p.m. E.T., and in Minnesota at 8:00 E.T. Broadcast information is not yet available.

The preseason Tempo-Sun matchup marks the first game in Toronto Tempo franchise history, and the first of four scheduled meetings between the two teams in 2026.

The WNBA announced its regular season schedule last month, which features three regular season matchups between the Tempo and the Sun, including the final game of the 2026 season for both teams on September 24 in Connecticut. Toronto and Minnesota will also face off three times during the regular season, including one of the Tempo's three home games to be played at Scotiabank Arena.

The 2026 season marks the Tempo's inaugural campaign and will be led by veteran head coach and WNBA champion Sandy Brondello. Hired in November, Brondello joins Toronto following a decade of success as head coach in the league with the New York Liberty (2022-2025) and Phoenix Mercury (2014-2021).

During that span, she guided her teams to four WNBA Finals appearances and became one of only two coaches in league history to win championships with multiple franchises. Brondello currently ranks sixth all-time in career wins and games coached in the WNBA, and second all-time in playoff victories.

