Toronto Tempo Name Sandy Brondello as Inaugural Head Coach

Published on November 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

[Toronto, ON] - The Toronto Tempo today announced the hiring of Sandy Brondello as the team's first Head Coach, bringing one of the most accomplished and respected basketball minds to lead Canada's first WNBA franchise.

A two-time WNBA Champion (2014, 2024) and WNBA Coach of the Year, Brondello joins the Tempo following a decade of success as Head Coach of the New York Liberty (2022-2025) and the Phoenix Mercury (2014-2021). Over that span, she guided her teams to four WNBA Finals appearances and became one of only two coaches in league history to capture championships with multiple franchises. Brondello currently ranks sixth all-time in both career wins and games coached in the WNBA, and second all-time in playoff victories.

"It's an incredible honour to be part of this historic moment for basketball in Canada," said Sandy Brondello, Head Coach, Toronto Tempo. "From my first conversations with the Tempo organization, it was clear we share the same vision: to build a world-class franchise that competes at the highest level, to create a strong and dynamic culture, and to root everything we do in clear and consistent values. This is a place that's serious about doing things the right way - about excellence, about people, about community - and that's exactly the kind of environment every coach wants to be part of.

A native of Queensland, Australia, Brondello has served as Head Coach of the Australian National Team since 2017, guiding them to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A former WNBA All-Star and three-time Olympic medalist as a player, she was inducted into the Australian Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

"Sandy is one of the most experienced and respected coaches in the world," said Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager, Toronto Tempo. "She knows how to win at the highest level - but she also knows how to build culture and community. She's known for creating an environment where every player understands their role, feels empowered to lead, and recognizes how they contribute to something bigger than themselves. That's what builds sustainable success. That's what builds champions."

The Tempo will begin playing at Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026 and will also host regular season games in both Montreal and Vancouver. More information about the team, including details on how to register for the Season Ticket Waitlist, is available at tempo.wnba.com.







