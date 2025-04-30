Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Joins Toronto Tempo Ownership Group

April 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[Toronto, ON] - Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, one of Canada's most respected technology executives, entrepreneurs, and investors, is the newest member of the Toronto Tempo ownership group, the team announced today.

A native of St. Catharines, Ontario and an alum of the Ivey School of Business Administration at the University of Western Ontario, Singh Cassidy has more than 25 years of leadership experience with global technology brands. Prior to her current role as CEO of accounting platform Xero, she served as President of StubHub and held leadership roles at organizations including Google and Amazon. She is also the founder of theBoardlist, an organization dedicated to advancing diverse leadership in corporate boardrooms.

"Sukhinder brings an unparalleled combination of skills and insights to the Tempo ownership group," explains Teresa Resch, President, Tempo Basketball Club. "Not only has she made a lifelong commitment to creating opportunities for women to realize their full potential - but she's spent her entire career building world-class fan experiences and iconic digital franchises. She's an inspirational leader with a proven ability to build and grow dynamic organizations. It's an unbeatable combination."

This announcement follows the news that Serena Williams, one of the world's most celebrated athletes, has joined Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures, as an owner of the Toronto Tempo.

"The opportunity to be part of this absolutely powerhouse ownership group is, in many ways, the culmination of both my personal passions and my professional experiences," said Singh Cassidy. "I am a proud Canadian, a passionate sports fan, and a champion for creating opportunities for women to thrive. I believe there's never been a better time to invest in women's sports, and there's no better team to invest in than the Toronto Tempo."

The Tempo will begin playing at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026 and will host regular-season games across Canada. More information about the team, including details on how to register for the Season Ticket Waitlist and access to Tempo's merchandise store, is available at tempo.wnba.com.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.